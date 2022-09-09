Read full article on original website
Related
fox40jackson.com
Washington and Oregon voters say abortion, affordable housing among top election priorities
PORTLAND, Ore. – Voters in Oregon and Washington sounded off on their election priorities both locally and nationally as the midterms approach. “The farther left the better,” Sydney said in Bellingham, Washington, a city located about 20 miles south of the Canadian border. But extreme candidates won’t appeal...
fox40jackson.com
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand “an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools.”. Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over critical race theory...
fox40jackson.com
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. “Democrat because I feel like they’re going to better protect our country” and “they’re pro-choice,” an Allentown local told Fox News.
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Biden’s student loan handouts a ‘political trick’ ahead of midterms: Montana governor
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte dubbed President Biden’s student loan handouts a “political trick just ahead of an election to get attention” Tuesday on “Your World.”. GOV. GIANFORTE: It’s the excessive spending that’s driving inflation, and it’s hitting hardworking Montanans very hard. Just this student loan bailout alone is going to place an additional $2,000 in debt on every American’s back, whether they went to college or not, and whether they have student loan or not.
fox40jackson.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will end COVID emergency weeks before tight election
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she will let a COVID-19 state of emergency expire as cases continue to decline and criticism from her Republican opponents increase amid an intense election race. Hochul, a Democrat who took office last year after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down, has extended two...
fox40jackson.com
Iowa Republican’s new six-figure ad buy gives Biden ‘the Bird’
FIRST ON FOX: An Iowa Republican running for state attorney general launched a new six-figure ad buy giving President Biden “the Bird.”. Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird, the GOP candidate for Iowa’s attorney general, launched her new ad on Wednesday as the 2022 midterm general election fully kicks off.
fox40jackson.com
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) – The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to hold Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner in contempt
The Pennsylvania House voted that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner should be held in contempt after he failed to obey subpoenas a committee issued in August. The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order committee says Krasner twice refused to accept hand-delivery of subpoenas and that his lawyers said they would not comply with one that they had received electronically. The subpoenas were for documents related to the committee’s investigation of Krasner and his enforcement of criminal law.
fox40jackson.com
Fetterman campaigns with ‘outstanding’ councilmembers who support calls to ‘defund the police’
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman spent a portion of his Monday evening on the campaign trail with three West Philadelphia councilmembers who have expressed support for efforts to defund police departments. In photos shared to one of his social media accounts, Fetterman, who referred to the council members as...
fox40jackson.com
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
fox40jackson.com
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
Comments / 0