Florida State

fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Biden’s student loan handouts a ‘political trick’ ahead of midterms: Montana governor

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte dubbed President Biden’s student loan handouts a “political trick just ahead of an election to get attention” Tuesday on “Your World.”. GOV. GIANFORTE: It’s the excessive spending that’s driving inflation, and it’s hitting hardworking Montanans very hard. Just this student loan bailout alone is going to place an additional $2,000 in debt on every American’s back, whether they went to college or not, and whether they have student loan or not.
MONTANA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Iowa Republican’s new six-figure ad buy gives Biden ‘the Bird’

FIRST ON FOX: An Iowa Republican running for state attorney general launched a new six-figure ad buy giving President Biden “the Bird.”. Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird, the GOP candidate for Iowa’s attorney general, launched her new ad on Wednesday as the 2022 midterm general election fully kicks off.
IOWA STATE
fox40jackson.com

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) – The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox40jackson.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to hold Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner in contempt

The Pennsylvania House voted that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner should be held in contempt after he failed to obey subpoenas a committee issued in August. The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order committee says Krasner twice refused to accept hand-delivery of subpoenas and that his lawyers said they would not comply with one that they had received electronically. The subpoenas were for documents related to the committee’s investigation of Krasner and his enforcement of criminal law.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox40jackson.com

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

