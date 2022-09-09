Read full article on original website
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
A Halloween Themed Prince Tribute Is Coming To Bar Harbor
You can party like it's 1999, right before Halloween!. Looking for something different to do on Halloween weekend? No one impersonates “His Royal Badness” quite like Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, and he is headed back home to Maine. It is certainly no secret that I am...
Bangor Comic & Toy Con ‘Weekend Of The Wicked’ Is Coming
Just in time for Halloween, an epic weekend of scary fun is coming to the Cross Insurance Center!. The "Weekend of the Wicked" is a 3-day event, hosted by Bangor Comic & Toy Con, that will feature 10 celebrity guests, vendors, artists, gaming, and more! Best of all, this year it will be on the floor of the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, September 30th-October 2nd.
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
#tbt This Bangor Hair Salon TV Ad Is Glorious 80’s Cheesiness
Everyone in this commercial is rocking some serious 1980’s style!. Nothing like a good #TBT video is give your day a lift, especially when it feels very much like Fall today. Plus, there is a guy in this ad rocking a sweet mullet. It's amazing what you can find...
A 100-Year-Old Theatre in Maine Says ‘So Long’ With Free Admission to 71 Movies
It's not exactly a huge secret that the movie industry is currently struggling. Part of the problem is the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, which have slowed or halted production on dozens of movies and caused a lull in film releases throughout 2022. Another issue is how people's habits in consuming movies has changed, with the comfort of home and the convenience of streaming services become preferential. It has led to many theaters closing nationwide as a pure business decision, but for others, like the Colonial Theatre in Belfast, it's simply time for the owners to move on.
Did You Buy A Roll Top Desk In Winterport A Couple Of Weeks Back?
Imagine growing up with a certain item that has been around since you were very young. This particular item is something your dad made, and it's been in your family's home for as long as you can remember. It's something so special to you, that when your parents pass, it's something you home to keep in your home to remember them by.
Coffee News: Another Starbucks Planned For Bangor
People looking for a perky pick-me-up of the Starbucks persuasion may soon have another place to grab their Grande Mocha Frappuccinos. Unanimously approved by Bangor's Planning Board at a meeting earlier this week, Michigan-based retail, development, and leasing company AlrigUSA, revealed plans to put a cafe, a gym, and a medical clinic in an area of Broadway that hasn't been used in years.
Where Will Hampden Academy Principal Sleep?
How about the Press Box at Hampden Academy turf field, beginning Wednesday the 21st. The homecoming football game is Friday the 23rd. The question is does he spend one night sleeping in the Press Box. Or two?. This is the 2nd year for the Hampden Academy Music Association’s Free The...
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden
Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Night at the Museum
Here comes a special event at Cole Land Transportation Museum with a twist. The museum will come alive on Thursday the 15th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. That night the museum will truly be alive. With actors from Some Theater Company and Cole Museum volunteers dressed up to represent Maine’s working history.
Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to Go Cashless Beginning this Week
Starting this week, a Bangor venue will go cashless. The Cross Insurance Center is the latest venue to go cashless. Announced on Wednesday, the venue says it will go cashless as of Friday, September 9. Payments at the venue will have to be made by debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Android Pay will also be accepted.
Brewer Baker Helps Aerosmith Kick Off Tour With Epic Rock ‘N Roll Cake
After Covid, rehab, and plenty of other obstacles in between, it was obvious to all who could hear or see Sunday night's Aerosmith performance at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, that the Bad Boys from Boston were ready to be Back In The Saddle and thrilled to be playing for a live audience once again.
Need Storage Options? Here’s a Ton of Them Around the Bangor Area.
Self storage spaces are like the "new" coffee shop. Everywhere you look around the Bangor area right now, it seems someone is building a new self-storage facility. Just think how many there are right in the area of the mall. Heck, there's two on Stillwater Avenue, less than a mile from each other. And everywhere you look, there are more.
Bangor City Hall’s Front Steps Are Finally Open Once Again
It's been a minute since folks visiting or working at City Hall in Bangor have been able to use the front steps to get in and out of the building. According to John Theriault, City of Bangor Engineer, the project has been going on for 3 years, and experienced some hiccups along the way, that prevented it from being finished on time.
Belfast’s Most Famous Lobster, Passy Pete, is Predicts An Early Winter
Predicting the weather is important business. You can hunt down just about any source for predicting the weather. In Maine, we choose all sorts of different methods. In other places, they have their own methods too. For instance, almost everybody has heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the world famous groundhog that everyone looks forward to hearing from in the late winter.
Bangor Police Identify 2 Victims of Kenduskeag Avenue Fatal Crash
Bangor Police have released the identities of two drivers killed Saturday in a head-on crash. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the drivers have been identified as Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn. Both men were deceased when members of the Bangor Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene in the area of 1049 Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and no one else was hurt in the incident.
Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th
Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
Some Real Progress Has Been Made On the Saliba’s Building
I hated History in school, but I love knowing about where I live. I never really had a lot of interest in world history or anything. Social studies was by no means my forte. Well, school as a whole wasn't, but that's another story. On the other hand, I could sit for hours and listen to elder family members tell stories about Hancock Street back in the day. Or Hampden's houses full of secret tunnels.
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
