It's not exactly a huge secret that the movie industry is currently struggling. Part of the problem is the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, which have slowed or halted production on dozens of movies and caused a lull in film releases throughout 2022. Another issue is how people's habits in consuming movies has changed, with the comfort of home and the convenience of streaming services become preferential. It has led to many theaters closing nationwide as a pure business decision, but for others, like the Colonial Theatre in Belfast, it's simply time for the owners to move on.

BELFAST, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO