Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
Coach K, John Calipari, Bill Self and more congratulate Bob Huggins
West Virginia University Head Coach Bob Huggins was officially enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend, finalizing a process that began over four decades ago when the former Mountaineer hooper first took a job as a coach. For years, Huggins has been nominated for this honor, and many of his fellow Hall of Fame coaches took a moment to congratulate him on getting in and talking about the WVU Head Coach. Check it out in the video above.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0