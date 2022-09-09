Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Lewis Barbecue officially opens in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lewis Barbecue began a new chapter, officially opening its Greenville location Wednesday morning. The restaurant is located along Rutherford Street at the former site of Tommy's Country Ham House, a longtime Greenville staple. The opening day line stretched outside the building. Anna Picone of Simpsonville and...
WYFF4.com
UP on the Roof to bring views to Anderson’s restaurant scene
ANDERSON, S.C. — City of Anderson officials announced Monday UP on the Roof restaurant, will open its third location in Anderson. The restaurant will be atop the city’s new public parking garage located at South McDuffie and East Market Streets behind the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, city officials said.
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
FOX Carolina
Crews put out flames at home in Five Forks Wednesday night
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville Wednesday night. The fire happened to a home on Kenton Court, right off of Batesville Road. Crews on scene said no one was injured. Stay tuned as we work to learn what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
FOX Carolina
Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Lanes reopen after removal of disabled crane, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said the lanes are back open in the area of I-240 West. Police say a crane was blocking traffic on Patton Avenue near the intersection of New Leicester Highway at around 4 p.m. As of 5:08 p.m., police say the lanes...
greenvillejournal.com
CocoBon: A Sweet Second Act
Chef David Saidat, owner of CocoBon Chocolatier in Anderson and Simpsonville, makes only chocolate he loves. At 500 pieces per day, he’s on track to love as many as 140,000 pieces this year. “Since I make all of them, I love ‘em all,” he says. “That being said, there are some that I like to make better than others.”
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
Man dies after tractor overturns in Cherokee Co.
A Cherokee County man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was operating overturned.
FOX Carolina
Passenger dies after driver hits fence in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
greenville.com
Second Annual Blues, Brews + BBQ on Sept. 12, 2022
Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect. Presented by BlueCross BlueShield, Ten at the Top (TATT) will host its second annual Blues, Brews + BBQ on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event is an outdoor networking extravaganza taking place...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
Day care workers accused of putting ice packs in kids’ clothes
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two day care employees have been charged with cruelty to children after investigators said they put homemade ice packs in the kids’ clothes. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall were both charged with two counts of cruelty to children, police told WYFF. Warrants obtained by...
Comments / 0