Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Chef David Saidat, owner of CocoBon Chocolatier in Anderson and Simpsonville, makes only chocolate he loves. At 500 pieces per day, he’s on track to love as many as 140,000 pieces this year. “Since I make all of them, I love ‘em all,” he says. “That being said, there are some that I like to make better than others.”

SIMPSONVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO