Josie Sue Lindsey, 60, of Hoopeston, passed away at 4:04 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana. Josie was born on April 13, 1962, in Danville, the daughter of Joan Helen Lindsey. She is survived by her significant other- Billy Seiters of Hoopeston; daughter- Katherine (Mario) Lopez of Hoopeston; son-Chris (April Toler) Seiters of Hoopeston; three grandchildren- Julian Lopez, Vanessa Lopez and Mario Lopez; brother- Jerry Lindsey of Hoopeston; two sisters- Joyce (Gary) Fink and Janet (Wayne) Bogard both of Hoopeston; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

1 DAY AGO