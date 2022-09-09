Read full article on original website
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown.
Details: HFD was called in reference to a CO2 alarm going off inside a residence. Ameren was. also dispatched and fire department cleared scene.
Josie Sue Lindsey, 60, of Hoopeston, passed away at 4:04 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana. Josie was born on April 13, 1962, in Danville, the daughter of Joan Helen Lindsey. She is survived by her significant other- Billy Seiters of Hoopeston; daughter- Katherine (Mario) Lopez of Hoopeston; son-Chris (April Toler) Seiters of Hoopeston; three grandchildren- Julian Lopez, Vanessa Lopez and Mario Lopez; brother- Jerry Lindsey of Hoopeston; two sisters- Joyce (Gary) Fink and Janet (Wayne) Bogard both of Hoopeston; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Samuel Robert “Bob” Ault, 89, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 12:55 P.M. Saturday September 10, 2022, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Bob was born July 21, 1933, at Rossville, IL, in a small house surrounded by a creek and woods. He was the son of Frank and Nova (Bennett) Ault. He had six sisters and one brother, all preceding him in death. He was raised on a farm and attended rural schools, graduating from Armstrong High School in 1951.
PAXTON — Fire engulfed a one-story home Friday morning next to the Howard Thomas Park on West Holmes Street in Paxton, destroying the structure and displacing its residents. Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said the blaze in the 300 block of West Holmes Street was called in at 6:24 a.m.
Nancy Kay (McBride) Lowe, 79, of Collison, IL, passed away at 2:40 P.M. Sunday September 11, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1943, in Danville, IL, the daughter of Omer Royals “Todd” McBride and Mildred Olive (March) McBride Barker. She married David Lowe on July 11, 1958, in Hoopeston, IL. He survives in Collison.
