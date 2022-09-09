Read full article on original website
Volleyball Preview: Spartans volleyball set to face another undefeated
The Packerland Conference head outside of the conference for their volleyball action on Tuesday while Luxemburg-Casco will face an old NEC foe. The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans have won every game so far in their North Eastern Conference slate, but their next opponent Fox Valley Lutheran is undefeated in conference play also.
DC United swim team heads to Clintonville
The Door County United Swim Team takes their talents for a road trip as they travel to Clintonville to battle the Truckers. Last week, the Door County United (DCU) Girls High School Swim Team brought home a win in their first conference dual meet of the season. The girls defeated Shawano High School 132 to 37 total points. DCU took 1st place in every varsity and junior varsity events during the meet. Junior varsity swimmer Hannah Schley (SDHS) dropped 5 seconds from her best time in the 50 yard freestyle. Natalia Michalski (SBHS) finished first in the varsity 100 yard freestyle. She scored 6 points for the team in that event. Cassie Rankin (SEV) helped assist the team in the win by scoring 12 points in her individual events alone. The team is off to a great start and we hope they continue this success throughout the season.
Mark W. Barker makes "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" ballot
You may have seen one of the coolest things made in Wisconsin leave Sturgeon Bay earlier this year. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce released its list of the top 100 items made in the state on Wednesday as a part of its seventh annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” promotion. Making the list was the Mark W. Barker, which was built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and launched in Sturgeon Bay earlier this year. The Mark W. Barker is the first Great Lakes freighter built in the United States since the 1980s. A Bay Shipbuilding-built vessel was also in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” when the newest addition to the Washington Island Ferry fleet, the “Madonna,” made the Top 16 in voting in 2019. You can begin voting for your choice for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” on September 19th by clicking this link.
Thomas C. Petersen
Thomas C. Petersen, aged 79 years of Sister Bay, passed away early Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Pine Crest Village in Sturgeon Bay where he and his wife Annie had recently made their home. He was born in Chicago on February 12, 1943 to the late Norman and Dorothea (Schults)...
Allen E. Kolberg
Allen E. Kolberg, 75 years of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at his home Sunday evening, September 11, 2022 peacefully in the arms of his dear wife and family, four short months after being diagnosed with cancer. He was born January 26, 1947, in Milwaukee the son of the late Erwin...
Ahnapee town bridge to close Monday
You will have to find a different route around Kewaunee County beginning Monday. The Town of Ahnapee, Kewaunee County, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be completing the replacement of the Willow Drive Bridge over Silver Creek. In 2021, it was determined that the bridge’s structure had significantly deteriorated, and the pavement leading up to it on either side was also in poor condition. Replacing the bridge will also include a new guard rail since the current one does not meet industry standards. For the bridge replacement to take place, Willow Drive will be closed from County Highway S, and Freemont Road will be closed from September 19th until early November.
Evers flaunts Main Street Bounceback Program in Sturgeon Bay
You may have run into Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes while shopping in downtown Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday as he championed the Main Street Bounce Back Program. The pair stopped at Dancing Bear Toys, The Marketplace, and Avenue Art & Co. to highlight businesses that benefited from the program. Approximately 6,200 businesses across all 72 counties have utilized the funding to help them move or expand into vacant commercial spaces. The additional $25 million investment announced by Evers and Hughes this week will ensure a total of 10,000 businesses and nonprofits will benefit from the Main Street Bounceback Program.
Name inscription tradition disappearing from Anderson Dock?
One of your favorite traditions and photo backdrops in Ephraim could disappear if graffiti on the rest of Anderson Dock cannot be controlled. The tradition of writing on the Anderson Dock warehouse walls dates back to the 1880s, when boaters would log their arrival with the name of their vessels. The practice has since evolved to people commemorating life moments on the building that now houses the Hardy Gallery. Of great concern to the Ephraim Board of Trustees, the “good graffiti” is turning into vandalism in the surrounding area. With the building’s walls full of colorful paint, some residents and visitors leave their marks on the dock, nearby rocks, and other parts of the immediate area. The village’s Capital Projects Ad Hoc Committee is taking a closer look at the graffiti as they plan future improvements to the dock and its buildings. Village Administrator Brent Bristol says they are looking at all options to stem the graffiti, including repainting the entire building and banning the practice altogether.
State Senate Candidate Forum set for October 10
You will have the opportunity to know more about the candidates running for the State Senate in District 1 at a forum sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Door County on October 10. Andrea Gage-Michaels (D) and Andre Jacque (R) have agreed to participate in the Candidate Forum that will be held at the Southern Door High School Library. The League of Women Voters of Door County Event Coordinator Dan Powers says the forum is not a debate but a good way for the public to learn how each candidate stands on important issues, regardless of party affiliation.
Door County YMCA breaks ground on future addition
After ten years of patiently waiting, you will soon see the most substantial improvements to the Door County YMCA's Sturgeon Bay facility since the pool was added in 2001. Plans to renovate the Sturgeon Bay Center began in 2012, but the focus quickly turned to improve its Northern Door facility in Fish Creek. As fundraising for the Sturgeon Bay facility started to hit its stride, so did the impact of COVID-19. The Door County YMCA has rebounded since March 2020, with its membership and program participation at or above pre-pandemic levels. Campaign coordinator and former Door County YMCA CEO Tom Beernsten told the crowd that this was as fulfilling of a campaign as he has ever been a part of during his 50-plus year career.
Road safety urged as harvest begins
It is not just the tractors and other implements you must keep an eye on when traveling area roads over the next several weeks. While the weekend rains likely washed out much of the fieldwork, cutting alfalfa and harvesting crops like potatoes and corn is underway. The corn harvest for silage is at eight percent complete, which is about a week behind last year and the five-year average. Cutting alfalfa is ahead of schedule at 70 percent by a couple of days over last year over a week compared to the five-year average. Rushing around could mean not ensuring the roads are clean after leaving the fields. In some case, the clumps of dirt or manure left on the road could cause accidents to motorists traveling. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says it could be unsafe if farmers do not clean up after themselves.
Kewaunee County looks to revise teleworking policy
Making sure you have access to employees post-pandemic is the goal of an amended policy being formed in Kewaunee County. The Kewaunee County Executive Committee approved on Monday the ability for department heads to grant remote work privileges on a case-by-case basis until a new policy can be established. Teleworking has been a major topic at each of the last three Kewaunee County Executive Committee meetings. On August 8th, Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt explained that remote work could assist the county in multiple ways with worker productivity, staff retention, and staff time efficiency. He added that the county monitors remote workers and is working on metrics to validate that their tasks are complete.
