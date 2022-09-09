One of your favorite traditions and photo backdrops in Ephraim could disappear if graffiti on the rest of Anderson Dock cannot be controlled. The tradition of writing on the Anderson Dock warehouse walls dates back to the 1880s, when boaters would log their arrival with the name of their vessels. The practice has since evolved to people commemorating life moments on the building that now houses the Hardy Gallery. Of great concern to the Ephraim Board of Trustees, the “good graffiti” is turning into vandalism in the surrounding area. With the building’s walls full of colorful paint, some residents and visitors leave their marks on the dock, nearby rocks, and other parts of the immediate area. The village’s Capital Projects Ad Hoc Committee is taking a closer look at the graffiti as they plan future improvements to the dock and its buildings. Village Administrator Brent Bristol says they are looking at all options to stem the graffiti, including repainting the entire building and banning the practice altogether.

EPHRAIM, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO