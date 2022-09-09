Read full article on original website
Dinosaur tracks in Alaska may help scientists grapple with climate change
Science tells us that dinosaurs may not have done well with climate change, but they may have something to teach us. Scientists in Alaska are studying dinosaur tracks from millions of years ago, hoping to learn ways that humans might better handle climate change. Emily Schwing reports. (SOUNDBITE OF WAVES...
A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.
Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name
Critical race theory, or CRT, has been discussed in academic circles for nearly 40 years, but the term has only recently been weaponized in backlash of the racial reckoning that spread across the country following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020. Law professor Kimberle Williams Crenshaw is a pioneering scholar and writer on race, civil rights and law. She teaches at Columbia University and UCLA. She's also a co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. I spoke with her about CRT and its importance in this moment.
On the anniversary of JFK's 'man on the moon' speech, Biden touts 'cancer moonshot'
President Biden is setting a goal to cut the death rate from cancer in half over the next quarter century. NPR's Asma Khalid reports. ASMA KHALID, BYLINE: Sixty years ago, John F. Kennedy gave a speech committing to putting a man on the moon. On the anniversary of that famous speech, President Biden outlined his own moonshot at the Kennedy Library in Boston.
Advocates call on U.S. to help flooded Pakistan in the name of climate justice
Pakistan is asking the world for help following devastating floods. An exceptional monsoon season and rapidly melting glaciers wrecked vast areas of the country this summer. But in seeking help, many Pakistanis say they are not asking for charity. Huma Yusuf, who writes for a leading Pakistani newspaper, talks of climate reparations or climate justice.
What does the future hold for the Commonwealth under King Charles III?
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, travel to Northern Ireland today. They're touring all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. They are not the only nations with a new head of state. Fourteen countries known as commonwealth realms still recognize the British monarch as their own. In all, in fact, some 56 independent countries claim membership in the commonwealth, which is largely a relic of the old British Empire. Although, not all of them have kept the British queen or king. Dr. David Webster is associate professor of human rights studies at Western University in London, Ontario, in Canada, where people would now say, God save the king. Dr. Webster, welcome.
How Russia's invasion of Ukraine is reshaping the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
New clashes are reported this morning between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. Fighting yesterday left around 100 dead. In recent decades, the two former Soviet republics have seen numerous confrontations and two full-scale wars. Russia brokered the cease-fire that ended the last conflict in 2020. But Vladimir Putin's Ukraine offensive changes the dynamic, raising concerns as to how much leverage Russia can bring over the Caucasus region. For more insight, we've called on Paul Stronski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He joins us now from Brussels. Paul, what led to the latest flare-up between the two countries?
Examining 2 recent cyberattacks against NATO members
The U.S.-led NATO alliance operates on a paramount principle, an attack on one is considered an attack on all. When the United States was attacked on 9/11, the alliance invoked that principle. If Russian tanks were ever to roll into a NATO nation, the principle surely would apply again. But things get murkier when a NATO nation faces a cyberattack. NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin is covering this story. Good morning.
Nearly 100 are dead as Azerbaijan and Armenia's territory fight renews
Azerbaijan and Armenia are both former Soviet republics. They are neighbors, and they are rivals. Today brought reports of more fighting between the two nations, fighting which already has taken nearly 100 lives. It centers around a territorial dispute that emerged out of the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Backup power lines to Ukrainian power plant are now restored, but other issues remain
Yesterday, workers restored the last of three backup power lines to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. Just days before, all three lines had been disconnected, in part due to shelling. Concerns about a nuclear disaster there have loomed for months. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf is in Kyiv, and...
Senators grill top health agencies on the U.S. response to monkeypox
The United States has now recorded more than 22,000 monkeypox cases over the past four months. That is more than any other country in the world. But it wasn't until yesterday that Congress held its first hearing on the outbreak. Senators confronted the nation's top health agencies on the U.S. response. Here's North Carolina Republican Richard Burr.
U.S. unfreezes billions of Afghanistan's money aiming to stabilize its economy
The United States says Afghanistan can have some of its money back. The U.S. says it found a way to ensure that Afghans benefit from their central bank funds while the country's Taliban rulers do not. Last year, you may recall, when the Taliban seized power, the U.S. froze billions of dollars' worth of assets belonging to the Afghan central bank. This was money the Afghans had deposited or invested in the United States. Neither the U.S. nor anybody else has recognized the Taliban. And the U.S. has ignored the calls to give the money to them. But a new fund is designed to help the people who face economic desperation. Thomas West is the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan. And he's on the line. Ambassador, welcome back to the program.
Xi-Putin meeting will happen on the sidelines of a security forum in Uzbekistan
More than a dozen national leaders are meeting today in Uzbekistan, in Central Asia. Our focus is on two in particular - Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Russia's leader is directing a disastrous invasion of Ukraine. China's leader tied his country to Russia in what they called a no-limits strategic partnership, just before the invasion went wrong. NPR Russia correspondent Charles Maynes is in Moscow and following the summit. Hey there, Charles.
Controversial harm reduction strategies appear to slow drug deaths
Record numbers of people are dying from drug overdoses in this country. And some public health experts say it's time to radically rethink how we help people living with drug addiction. There's a growing focus on something called harm reduction, where the goal is keeping people alive even while they are still using drugs to get high. A lot of the most cutting-edge and controversial programs like this are being tested in Canada. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann has been looking into this and joins me now. Good morning, Brian.
A sigh of relief this morning: a railway strike has been averted
President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections. David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
What happened in the Senate's hearing on the federal response to monkeypox
Monkeypox is a very different disease than COVID, but when it comes to how the U.S. is handling monkeypox, there are some unfortunate echoes of the coronavirus pandemic. That was a recurring theme in a Senate hearing today on the federal government's response to monkeypox. The U.S. has now recorded more than 22,000 cases over the past four months. That's more than any other country.
U.S. charges 3 Iranian nationals in global hacking campaign
The Justice Department has charged three Iranian nationals for a global computer hacking campaign that allegedly targeted hundreds of victims for extortion, including local U.S. governments, power companies and a domestic violence shelter. According to an indictment unsealed in New Jersey, Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi and Amir Hossein Nickaein began...
The concept of quiet quitting has captured the post-pandemic zeitgeist
Today we take our turn at quiet quitting. The term has been around for years, but only in recent weeks did it turn up in a Wall Street Journal story, which got enough clicks, apparently, to inspire more news stories suggesting that it reflects something real about people's attitudes toward work. Just to be clear, NPR's Alina Selyukh worked all out on this story.
Saudi Arabia is razing whole neighborhoods to make way for tourism and wealth
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — In an old, crumbling neighborhood in this port city, an older woman is waiting under the sun for a ride. Her face is covered in a niqab, except for her eyes and nose. "Life is good, everything is good," she tells NPR. "But the demolition...
