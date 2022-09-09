Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
AppleJack 2022 schedule
NEBRASKA CITY - Activties for the 54th annual AppleJack Festival this weekend include bull riding, carnival, flea market, marching band competition and car show. The Arbor Lodge mansion will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Antique apple tasting is scheduled at the Tree Adventure of Arbor...
News Channel Nebraska
Zachary A. Mercer
Zachary A. Mercer, 22 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital from natural causes on Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1999 in Beatrice and was gifted by God into the family of George and Norma Mercer. He lived in Beatrice his entire life and was a graduate of Beatrice High School. Zachary attended Region 5, was a member of Christ Community Church and the YMCA. He had been involved with Shooting Stars baseball and Special Olympics and was an avid user of the Beatrice city parks and the city library. Zachary loved nature and being outdoors and his walks with Barb. He also loved animals and being with people.
News Channel Nebraska
Can you hear the rumble? Applejack parade nears
NEBRASKA CITY – There’s a new sound coming to Applejack Parade on Saturday that highlights drum corps. The parade route is being changed this year to accommodate a carnival on the east end of Central Avenue, so bands will turn right on Sixth Street and go another block to the drum line competition.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Commissioners battle increased costs while setting budget
FAIRBURY, NE — The Jefferson County Commissioners are making tough calls about the county’s budget. "We are paying more for gasoline, we are paying more for parts, we are paying more for equipment, we are paying more for external services that serve the citizens of this county," Commissioner Mark Schoenrock said.
News Channel Nebraska
Mary Elizabeth (Howard) Latshaw
Mary Elizabeth (Howard) Latshaw, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 surrounded by family at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on August 21, 1943 in Wymore to Alvin F. and Elizabeth “Betty” Arlene (Wake) Howard. Mary attended grade school and high school in Wymore and earned her GED in 1980. She married Donald A. Robinson in 1962 at the Wymore Church of Christ and to that union were born 4 children. They later divorced in 1977 but remained friends. Mary worked mainly in the health care field as a CNA for 36 years. She had various interests and hobbies such as reading, puzzles, bible study, loved plants and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
News Channel Nebraska
Ol' Red 99.5 'How Mow Will He Go' contest concludes with mower ride
FAIRBURY, NE — It was a nice morning drive down Highway 136 in southeast Nebraska with one goal. to give away a mower. Ol’ Red 99.5’s Trevor Steinmeyer drove a Hustler Rapter Zero-turn mower west from Beatrice until he ran out of gas. Listeners were tasked with guessing how far the T-Man would make it. The person whose guess was closest to the mileage traveled on the trip would win the mower.
News Channel Nebraska
New Beatrice Street plan forwarded by Board of Public Works
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Board of Public Works Wednesday voted to advance the new short and long-term street plan to the city council, for consideration. The first year of the plan includes asphalt paving on 11th Street held over from the past year, along with a concrete reconstruction on a part of South 13th, from Beaver to Oak. City Engineer James Burroughs says officials have found out through core sampling by consultants that deterioration on 13th isn’t being caused by a sewer collapse, as originally thought.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice School Board welcomes new student member
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Board of Education has added the new student member of the board for this school year. Senior Riley Schwisow was sworn in as the student member of the District 15 Board Monday night. It is a non-voting position on the school board but helps provide updates to the board on school activities at all grade levels, and the student member can participate in discussion about issues before the board.
News Channel Nebraska
If it exists at all, Talmage Fire Board in disarray
TALMAGE - The Talmage Fire Board is in apparent disarray. With four of five board members not seeking re-election in August, Board President Allen Gottwald welcomed an election where he and newcomers Gage Boyce, Megan Brehm, Stephanie DeGroot and Diane Bohlken were top vote-getters. On Wednesday, apparent board members Boyce,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: man arrested after alleged pizzeria vandalism
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a local pizzeria Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 9:20 p.m. they were called to Blaze Pizza at 1317 Q St. for a report of a male, a 35-year-old man, who had just broken a window. It...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice School Board issues clarification, following social media criticism
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Board of Education issued a letter through its president on Wednesday, responding to what it calls misinformation about the district's budget on social media posts. Below is that letter. The district levy is capped at $1.05 by state statute when you add the general fund levy...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in August, deputies were called to a fire near northwest 40th St. and Raymond Rd., at an abandoned home. The State Fire Marshal's...
News Channel Nebraska
Cash reward being offered as Beatrice Police investigate vandalism reports
BEATRICE – No public tips have come forward to aid in solving a rash of vandalism incidents in Beatrice over the past month, but police are hoping that will be the case. Lieutenant Jay Murphy says police are offering a cash reward through Crimestoppers of Gage County for information that leads to finding who is responsible for the crimes….which involve pellet damage to vehicle, business or home glass or dents and scratches on vehicles.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse council considers park master plan
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council will consider a master plan for Williams Park at its meeting tonight. The agenda also includes a discussion on the lawn/leaf pile, the city budget, and the sheriff’s report. Sheriff Colin Caudill reports 404 hours logged at Syracuse with 97 calls for...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD Officer 'removed from service' following domestic violence allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Wednesday night that an officer was removed from service. LPD Chief Teresa Ewins removed law enforcement authority from LPD Officer Wayne 'Jarvis' Wallage after seven months of service as a result of a domestic abuse-related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department said it...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police investigating rash of vandalism incidents
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a rash of vandalism incidents that have occurred in the past month, where a person or persons are firing a projectile from either a sling shot or BB gun to damage windows. The damage has been done...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
