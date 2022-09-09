ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Field Hockey Rallies To Top Richmond 2-1

RICHMOND, Va. – The No. 14 ranked Old Dominion Field Hockey team (5-1) extended their win streak to five matches and they are now 35-0 against Richmond with a 2-1 victory on Sunday at Crenshaw Field. Courtney Lynch scored the game winner for the Monarchs with 25 seconds left in the third period.
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Women's Soccer Tied By American 2-2

NORFOLK, Va. – Andrea Balcazar Algarin and Thalia Morisi tallied goals for Old Dominion on Sunday night, but the visiting American Eagles scored an equalizer with under four minutes remaining as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw at the ODU Soccer Complex. "We had two great goals tonight...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Men’s Golf Set to Begin Fall Season at VCU Shootout

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's golf team starts its 2022 fall season this Monday and Tuesday at the VCU Shootout. The Rams will host the two-day tournament at the Country Club of Virginia's par-72, 6,927-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course in Richmond, Virginia. The field will play 36 holes...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Volleyball Downed by East Carolina Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion volleyball team played a couple of close sets to start the match, but fell 3-0 to East Carolina on Saturday at the ODU Volleyball Center to wrap up the team's Quest for the Crown Tournament. "Playing from behind a lot, our serve and...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Hampton U. Wins Battle For Real HU

The Hampton University Pirates defeated, former MEAC rival, the Howard University Bisons on Labor Day Saturday (Sept. 3) in the “Battle for the Real HU.” Hampton U., in its first football game as a member of the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association), fought off a late rally by Howard, to score a 31-28 victory in front of 12, 245 fans at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton. Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays overcame a slow start in which he threw 2 interceptions on the Pirates first 3 possessions to finish the game completing 18 of 33 passes for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hampton running back Darran Butts, a graduate of Kings Fork High in Suffolk, scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Pirates.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Fourth quarter ECU surge sinks Old Dominion

GREENVILLE, NC (WTKR)- For a good portion of the game, it looked like Old Dominion would put itself in a position to push past East Carolina. Once the Pirates hit the fourth quarter, however, they had other ideas. ECU scored 14 points in 24 seconds early in the final frame...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List

Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Ceremonially Signs Veterans Tax Cut Legislation in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - The Office of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is reporting that on Friday, September 9th, 2022, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528 patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased in rate of $10,000 in taxable year 2022, $20,000 in taxable year 2023, $30,000 in taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in taxable year 2025.
VIRGINIA STATE
richmondmagazine.com

Artist, Musician Remembered

Artist and musician Wes Freed died on Sept. 4. A native Virginian and a longtime fixture in Richmond, Freed is best known for designing the vibrant and macabre cover art for the rock band Drive-By Truckers. He was 58. On Instagram, Patterson Hood, co-founder and chief songwriter for the Truckers,...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
HAMPTON, VA

