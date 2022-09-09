ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland Gap, TN

Claiborne Progress

Area Happenings

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full. listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net. •Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Claiborne girls golf wins district

Claiborne high girls won districts September 12 at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville, Tennessee. Ella Compton was the low medalist (90), and Rylee Fannon was third low medalist (97). Ella, Rylee, and Jena Goldston all advance to regionals. Cumberland Gap girls finished in second place with one sophomore and two freshmen. Mahala Walker finished fourth overall (99). The girls will be heading to regional. Congratulations to both schools. Cumberland Gap boys finished third with Matthew McCorkel second lowest medalist. Gap boys will be heading to regionals. Claiborne had Alvie Poore and Josh Bundren play as individuals and neither placed. Regionals will be held September 27.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Finance committee talks new director

The unexpected retirement of Claiborne Finance Director Sue Tuttle has got county government hustling to find a suitable replacement before her final goodbye in mid-November. Tuttle says she is looking forward to the second phase of her life as she enjoys the fruits gleaned from steady employment – 26 years of which were in county government.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Cumberland Gap, TN
Public Records

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

