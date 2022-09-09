ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mywalworthcounty.com

Scarecrow Fest returns for another run

As weather transitions from summer into fall, a 20-plus year tradition in the City of Delavan is ready to go. The 22nd annual Scarecrow Fest will take place Saturday in downtown Delavan, with events ranging from a craft and vendor fair to free entertainment and a petting zoo. “We’ve got...
DELAVAN, WI
wgtd.org

Large Fire Filled the Sky Near Elkhorn Monday Night

(WGTD)---Fire destroyed a storage facility and its contents near Elkhorn Monday night. A tenant who lives on the old Vanderveen Farms property on County "O" in Sugar Creek spotted the flames just before 9 p.m. The first units on the scene saw fire shooting from the doors of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility. Before long, part of the roof collapsed.
ELKHORN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
East Troy, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

Fairest times four equals victory for newest royal

For Elkhorn’s Lillie Cauffman, the fourth time was the charm. After running for the Walworth County Fairest of the Fair three times previously and serving as fair royalty twice, Cauffman, 21, was named the 2023 Fairest of the Fair Aug. 31 during the County Fair. She will serve her...
On Milwaukee

Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts

Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mullins
Q985

Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bluegrass Music#Localevent#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#County Road#The Radio Ramblers
WISN

Record rainfall in Racine floods local thrift store

RACINE, Wis. — The heavy rainfall in Racine Sunday night forced Fosters ReStore, a local thrift store to temporarily close its doors. Fosters ReStore is a non-profit, thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster children. All of the store's profits are returned to the organization to help children in need.
RACINE, WI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Chinese Food In Mequon | 5 Must-Try Restaurants In Mequon, WI

Mequon, a peaceful suburb of Milwaukee, recently underwent an economic development strategy that led to the influx of numerous fresh, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively sleepy midwestern town. Mequon is still underrated despite being one of the nicer places in the region. It’s beautiful for locals who want...
MEQUON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
wisfarmer.com

The best Wisconsin ag history ever written

I’d guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was “in the day,” whatever that day was. There are many books on the subject but none I’ve ever read (and I’ve read a lot of them) is as complete and as interesting as the four volumes of “The Round Barn...A Biography of an American Farm.”
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fox River water levels rising

WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
WAUKESHA, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest

Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy