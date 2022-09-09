Read full article on original website
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend GetawayJoe MertensRhinelander, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
mywalworthcounty.com
Scarecrow Fest returns for another run
As weather transitions from summer into fall, a 20-plus year tradition in the City of Delavan is ready to go. The 22nd annual Scarecrow Fest will take place Saturday in downtown Delavan, with events ranging from a craft and vendor fair to free entertainment and a petting zoo. “We’ve got...
CBS 58
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum Dec. 22
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its highly anticipated 2022 winter tour, with two shows at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum Dec. 22. The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel, will be held at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets...
wgtd.org
Large Fire Filled the Sky Near Elkhorn Monday Night
(WGTD)---Fire destroyed a storage facility and its contents near Elkhorn Monday night. A tenant who lives on the old Vanderveen Farms property on County "O" in Sugar Creek spotted the flames just before 9 p.m. The first units on the scene saw fire shooting from the doors of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility. Before long, part of the roof collapsed.
ozaukeepress.com
Number of beer garden parking tickets issued called ‘ghastly’
Commission member takes issue with citations but chief says officers are just enforcing clearly posted law. AT THE FIRST beer garden of the season in July, cars were parked on the grass in Upper Lake Park next to a sign that instructs drivers not to do that. Press file photo.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
mywalworthcounty.com
Fairest times four equals victory for newest royal
For Elkhorn’s Lillie Cauffman, the fourth time was the charm. After running for the Walworth County Fairest of the Fair three times previously and serving as fair royalty twice, Cauffman, 21, was named the 2023 Fairest of the Fair Aug. 31 during the County Fair. She will serve her...
Master Milwaukee luthier restores guitars of the stars
Denny Rauen, a master luthier in Milwaukee that has worked on guitars for some of the biggest names in music, is celebrating a major milestone.
On Milwaukee
Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts
Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination
If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
Plans to demolish Spring Mall in Greenfield, replace with apartments
A real estate developer wants to demolish the mostly vacant Spring Mall in Greenfield and replace it with apartments, restaurants and retail.
WISN
Record rainfall in Racine floods local thrift store
RACINE, Wis. — The heavy rainfall in Racine Sunday night forced Fosters ReStore, a local thrift store to temporarily close its doors. Fosters ReStore is a non-profit, thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster children. All of the store's profits are returned to the organization to help children in need.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Mequon | 5 Must-Try Restaurants In Mequon, WI
Mequon, a peaceful suburb of Milwaukee, recently underwent an economic development strategy that led to the influx of numerous fresh, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively sleepy midwestern town. Mequon is still underrated despite being one of the nicer places in the region. It’s beautiful for locals who want...
wisfarmer.com
The best Wisconsin ag history ever written
I’d guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was “in the day,” whatever that day was. There are many books on the subject but none I’ve ever read (and I’ve read a lot of them) is as complete and as interesting as the four volumes of “The Round Barn...A Biography of an American Farm.”
CBS 58
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox River water levels rising
WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
