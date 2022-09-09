City Billiards promises "the best cheeseburger you'll ever eat." Many of its fans love it more for hot dogs. The natural-casing pinkies deliver good frankfurter flavor, but they don’t dazzle taste buds. That’s the way it should be, because their highest calling is as the foundation of a chili dog. And as chili dog connoisseurs know, an unassuming wiener is exactly right. A swank frank might outclass the chili and upset the balance that makes a chili dog special.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO