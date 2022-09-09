ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Coffee company ready to build first Columbia-area location at key intersection

COLUMBIA — A national coffee company is bringing its first announced Midlands location to Forest Acres. 7Brew, a chain of drive-thru coffee shops launched in Rogers, Ark., will build a stand-alone building at the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, according to a Sept. 14 announcement from the Trinity Partners real estate firm.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years

COLUMBIA — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Westinghouse Electric Co. announced Sept 12 that it had "received confirmation from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission" about...
HOPKINS, SC
The Post and Courier

Crews repair sinkhole at Aiken shopping center

A sinkhole that opened up in the middle of an Aiken shopping center last month is getting repaired. Crews spent Thursday morning moving dirt to fix the sinkhole located in front of American Freight, a furniture store located in Kalmia Plaza shopping center off Richland Avenue. The sinkhole first appeared...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

New fast casual chicken restaurant, Cash's Chicken, opens in Chapin

There are few things as important in life for Jason McDowell as family, faith and food. McDowell, the owner of multiple restaurants in Chapin, just added a sixth spot to his growing list — Cash's Chicken. The fast casual restaurant, that serves menu items like chicken tenders, fries and croissants, opened Sept. 12 at 145 Chapin Rd. after years of planning.
CHAPIN, SC
The Post and Courier

More Columbia-area homes hitting the market, but prices continue to rise

COLUMBIA — After months of tight supply, home shoppers in the Columbia market are having more choices, but prices remain steep, according to a recent real estate report. The market report from S.C. Realtors for August found that the amount of homes on the market rose sharply from the same month in 2021. The market had 2,082 home for sale — a number that earlier the year had edged below 1,000.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SLED charges Columbia-area flea market manager in theft

WEST COLUMBIA — State agents charged a Lexington woman Sept. 9 over missing funds from the flea market where she had worked as a manager, the agency reported. Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington faces a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to a statement Sept. 12 by State Law Enforcement Division.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer coming to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA — A company that sells electric vehicle charging stations is investing $4 million to begin production in West Columbia. ABB E-mobility said it is contracting with an existing manufacturing facility to build the electric vehicle chargers, bringing 100 new jobs to the area. Once new equipment is...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

As Columbia's Jam Room Music Festival returns after COVID hiatus it brings 'our best lineup'

The last time the Jam Room Music Festival was held, it’s striking how different Columbia — and the festival’s offering — was. When it was held in 2019, it was months before the COVID-19 pandemic waylaid live music events for the majority of the next two years. Across that time, the city’s Main Street has transformed with new restaurants, bars and businesses coming as old ones have shuttered.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Taste of the Town: City Billiards racks up great tavern fare

City Billiards promises "the best cheeseburger you'll ever eat." Many of its fans love it more for hot dogs. The natural-casing pinkies deliver good frankfurter flavor, but they don’t dazzle taste buds. That’s the way it should be, because their highest calling is as the foundation of a chili dog. And as chili dog connoisseurs know, an unassuming wiener is exactly right. A swank frank might outclass the chili and upset the balance that makes a chili dog special.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia council may temporarily fund GANGS in Peace pilot program

COLUMBIA — Columbia could give a one-time payment of nearly $29,000 to a nonprofit group of ex-gang members working to combat youth violence. The state returned about $28,770 to the city in unclaimed property. Most council members have indicated support for giving the group, Getting a New Generation Started in Peace, the money to help operate its athletic programs and transportation.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Richland Sheriff's department sued over courthouse knife attack

COLUMBIA — A former courthouse employee is suing the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for negligence after a woman was able to get a knife past the metal detector and wander the courthouse for hours before attacking the employee, according to a lawsuit filed Sept. 13. The lawsuit accuses...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Union library hosts mobile law office for underserved, rural community

UNION — The University of South Carolina School of Law and the South Carolina Bar have partnered to bring free legal services to low-income residents in Union County. Residents who qualify will receive simple will preparation and health care power of attorney documentation at no cost from Palmetto Leader, a mobile law office in which USC School of Law provides free legal services to underserved communities across South Carolina.
UNION COUNTY, SC

