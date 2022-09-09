If Keith Ellison loses to his Republican rival in November, the Minnesota attorney general’s climate liability challenge against the oil and gas industry could be at risk. Republican candidate Jim Schultz has criticized the decision in 2020 by Ellison, a Democrat, to add Minnesota to the long list of state and local governments suing the fossil fuel industry to pay up for wildfires, erosion and other effects of a warming planet.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO