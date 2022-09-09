ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside America’s offshore wind hub: Boats, cables and elation

WARREN, R.I. — Marcia Blount had just taken over her family’s boat building business when she spied an opportunity. A project called Cape Wind was moving forward with plans to install 130 wind turbines in the shallow waters of Nantucket Sound south of Massachusetts. Someone, she thought, will...
Looming rail strike sparks fear of energy chaos

Energy companies are warning that a threatened nationwide rail strike already is wreaking havoc on their supply chains and may cause severe bottlenecks across multiple industries, including coal, chemicals and oil and gas. U.S. freight railroads and unionized workers have been unable to reach a new contract over pay and...
Manchin deal might not save Mountain Valley pipeline

The Mountain Valley pipeline may never be finished — even if Sen. Joe Manchin’s permitting revamp becomes law. Legislation from the West Virginia Democrat could give a boost to the beleaguered project by steering legal challenges to a different court. But regulatory experts caution that the proposal, as described by Manchin, won’t guarantee the project gets completed.
Labor deal avoids strike, economic fallout

Railroad owners and unions reached a tentative agreement on a labor contract after a marathon bargaining sessions and a personal appeal from President Joe Biden, averting a strike that could have stalled the U.S. economy and put a stranglehold on America’s energy and chemical industries. The deal was announced...
California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
D.C. Circuit leans toward FERC in NEPA dispute

Federal judges Wednesday pressed energy regulators for an update on their plans to use a contested metric to evaluate the costs of spewing planet-warming emissions from natural gas projects. During oral arguments over the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s assessment of the climate risks of a liquefied natural gas export facility...
Midterm elections could shrink climate liability battlefield

If Keith Ellison loses to his Republican rival in November, the Minnesota attorney general’s climate liability challenge against the oil and gas industry could be at risk. Republican candidate Jim Schultz has criticized the decision in 2020 by Ellison, a Democrat, to add Minnesota to the long list of state and local governments suing the fossil fuel industry to pay up for wildfires, erosion and other effects of a warming planet.
