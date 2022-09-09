Read full article on original website
Jordan Montgomery Explains Difficulty of Playing for Yankees: 'Pinstripes Are Heavy'
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who was traded from the New York Yankees to the Redbirds in August, went on the R2C2 podcast and explained the difficulties of pitching for the Yankees. "I was always worried about getting booed off the mound in New York," Montgomery told ex-Yankees...
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand as Playoff Races Heat Up
The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the 2022 MLB postseason Monday, and in the coming weeks 11 other team will join them. Entering Tuesday, there were 14 teams within 5.5 games of a playoff spot, so three viable contenders will be on the outside looking. That said, there is still plenty of time left to jostle for position over the final few weeks.
MiLB Players Officially Part of MLBPA After Union-authorization Cards Validated
Minor league baseball players are now officially part of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Statement from Executive Director Tony Clark regarding Minor League Players joining the MLBPA <a href="https://t.co/RrZO9AR22p">pic.twitter.com/RrZO9AR22p</a>. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported news that the minor leaguer's union-authorization cards were validated by an arbitrator, signifying the final...
The 10 Matchups We Desperately Want To See in 2022 MLB Postseason
Regardless of who faces whom, Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason will be a thrilling ride for 26-30 days. But there are a handful of possible matchups that would really move the proverbial needle. For this discussion, all forms of matchups are on the table: batter vs. batter, pitcher vs. pitcher,...
Every MLB Team's Most Important Upcoming Free-Agent Decision
Two of the best players in baseball are set to reach free agency for the first time this winter as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will take their tremendous talent to the open market. Whether those two major market teams are able...
MLB Predictions for Stretch Run of 2022 Regular Season
The Major League Baseball season is in its stretch run midway through September. It's the time of year when records are being chased and awards positioning is solidified. This season particularly is compelling with Aaron Judge chasing Roger Maris' home run record, Shohei Ohtani continuing to do things we've never seen and Justin Verlander's stunning comeback from Tommy John surgery at age 39.
Dodgers' Trea Turner Says 'Everything Is in Play' for Him in MLB Free Agency
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said he'll be willing to speak with any team once he hits the free-agent market after the 2022 MLB season. Turner, who spent his first seven years with the Washington Nationals before getting traded to L.A. ahead of last year's trade deadline, said Wednesday he's not going to limit his potential suitors as he did prior to his move from the Nats, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
Red-Hot Mike Trout is Hitting Homers Again—and It's Time For Angels to Trade Him
Mike Trout may well hit 20 home runs in his last 20 games of 2022 at the rate he's been going. The Los Angeles Angels shouldn't need to be told to enjoy it while it lasts. Instead, what they may really need to hear is that these next 20 games should also be Trout's last in an Angels uniform.
Hot-Seat Rankings for the MLB Managers Most Likely to Be Fired
If the New York Yankees don't at least make it to the World Series next month, will Aaron Boone return in 2023 as the manager of the pinstripes?. Is the sixth losing season in seven years under Don Mattingly enough for the Miami Marlins to move on from Donnie Baseball?
The Longest Drought in Pro Sports Is Ending, and Mariners Have World Series Upside
Don't sleep on the Seattle Mariners. They've already come far in 2022, putting together a 79-61 record that has them within reach of their first postseason since 2001. Should they get in, the longest playoff drought not just in Major League Baseball, but in all four of the major North American men's professional sports leagues would finally be over.
