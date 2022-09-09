Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said he'll be willing to speak with any team once he hits the free-agent market after the 2022 MLB season. Turner, who spent his first seven years with the Washington Nationals before getting traded to L.A. ahead of last year's trade deadline, said Wednesday he's not going to limit his potential suitors as he did prior to his move from the Nats, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

