creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
Atlanta Daily World
Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett
The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Atlanta Motor Speedway getting its first NASCAR night race in 9 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NASCAR fans in Georgia have been wanting to watch their favorite drivers ride under the lights once again. NASCAR heard their calls and listened. The official NASCAR schedule for the 2023 season dropped Wednesday and it includes the first night race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in nine years.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
The Citizen Online
Elaine Williams Parker, 81, of Peachtree City, Ga.
On September 11, 2022, Elaine Williams Parker peacefully passed away at home in Peachtree City, GA at the age of 81. A wife to Norm for nearly 56 years and mother to Linda and Gayle, her life of travel and adventure began on June 13, 1941 when she was born into an Army family in Anchorage, AK.
CBS 46
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities
Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday. Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations […] The post Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
WRDW-TV
Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations. UnidosUS, a Latino...
wabe.org
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
fox5atlanta.com
Veteran police officer training to be Georgia State Patrol trooper dies during workout
ROME, Ga - Cadet Patrick Dupree's family says his goal was to be a Georgia State Patrol trooper and eventually work in the aviation unit. He was well on his way to achieving that goal when he died. Shanna Dupree says her husband, Patrick, was a walking angel on earth.
The Citizen Online
County marching band exhibition set for Sept. 20
Come listen to the bands on a night filled with music as Whitewater High plays host to the annual Fayette County Marching Band Exhibition on Tuesday, September 20. The performances begin at 6 p.m. with a mass 8th grade band, followed by the bands from Starr’s Mill, Sandy Creek, McIntosh, Fayette County, and Whitewater in order.
Courthouse News Service
Georgia county defends order to shut down Ethiopian restaurant
ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a company can sue for racial discrimination, in the case of an Ethiopian restaurant in Georgia that claims county officials had discriminatory motives behind shutting down the business. In 2017, Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against...
WOKV.com
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found The 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days. (NCD)
atlantafi.com
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casting In Atlanta: How To Apply
One of the largest projects to be produced in Atlanta is hiring actors and extras right now. Megalopolis is being produced by Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary director is conducting an open call in the Atlanta area for those who wish to be a part of his upcoming film. Megalopolis...
WXIA 11 Alive
Towers High School in DeKalb goes on lockdown after large fight | Raw chopper video
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech wh...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
