Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Incumbents win the day in latest Marquette University Law School Poll
MILWAUKEE- The two biggest political races heading into November’s midterm election are neck and neck according to the latest poll conducted by Marquette University’s law school. According to the poll released today, incumbent Governor Tony Evers leads his republican challenger Tim Michels 47% to 44% among likely voters....
wtmj.com
Milwaukee mayor’s support for vote campaign draws backlash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new privately funded get-out-the-vote initiative in Wisconsin’s largest and most Democratic city has the support of Milwaukee’s mayor, but Republicans say it’s an attempt by Democrats to improperly bolster turnout in the narrowly divided battleground state. The controversy over the Milwaukee Votes 2022 initiative echoes concerns raised by Republicans in 2020 when a group funded by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg distributed millions of dollars in grants to support local elections offices in Wisconsin and throughout the country as COVID-19 complicated the presidential election. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office has clarified that the initiative is nonpartisan, and that it’s being funded and carried out without government assistance.
wtmj.com
Quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s east side
A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s east side has left four people injured, including one critically, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of E. Hamilton Street, a block north of Brady Street. A 23-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman, suffered...
wtmj.com
Deadly police shooting on Milwaukee’s northside
An officer involved shooting leaves a man dead on Milwaukee’s northside, authorities said. Police responded to shots fired near 33rd and Cherry around 9pm Tuesday night. As the officers arrived, their squad was hit by gunfire. The officers fired at three suspects, hitting one of them. The 40 year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police fatally shoot suspect, search for 2 others
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say officers fatally shot a man after their squad car was struck by gunfire. Officials are searching for two other suspects who fled from the scene of the shooting Tuesday night on the city’s north side. Authorities say three tactical officers responded to gunshots detected by Shotspotter technology about 9 p.m. Police say as they arrived, gunshots struck the officers’ car. The officers fired their weapons in return and struck one suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, several times. He died at the hospital. No one else was hit by gunfire. The two other suspects fled on foot and were still on the run Wednesday morning.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee Police release photo of vehicle involved in deadly Brady Street hit-and-run
MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department today releasing images of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run on Milwaukee’s east side Sunday night. The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2018 dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say it likely will have front end damage and missing the driver’s side mirror.
wtmj.com
UPDATE: Missing Muskego girls found
MUSKEGO – Police officers in Muskego are asking the public to keep an eye out for two missing teenage girls. 15-year-old Aunnie Way and 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park on Friday, September 9, 2022. Police believe the pair may still be together. You...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police release video of road-rage homicide suspect
MILWAUKEE – Police in Milwaukee are releasing video footage of a man they say shot and killed someone on August 28th. The shooting followed a traffic incident near Teutonia and Keefe. Police say it happened around 11:50 p.m. You can see a picture of the suspect below. This was...
Comments / 0