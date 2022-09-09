KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. According to the report, James Miller, 48, was in a home on Fulton Road with his mother when he became upset since his son would not come over and help him run errands. His mother left the house to let him calm down, the report said, and when she came back, her sister was at the end of the driveway, “frantic.”

