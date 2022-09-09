Read full article on original website
WATE
One injured in paragliding accident in Morristown
The Morristown Police Department is responding to a report a paragliding accident Thursday morning.
wvlt.tv
Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 16 minutes...
wvlt.tv
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverfront Way Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The fire happened at Riverside One condominiums, KFD officials said. The fire was quickly put out, according to an update that came less than half an hour after the original tweet.
WJHL
Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
wvlt.tv
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
wvlt.tv
20 years later: Farragut Train Derailment
The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverfront Way Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. FBI raids Oak Ridge health...
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
wvlt.tv
Ambulance hits pedestrian on Alcoa Highway, kills them, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning, a release from the City of Alcoa states. The crash happened just after midnight when an AMR ambulance was travelling northbound on the highway, hitting the pedestrian, who was wearing all black at the time, the release said. Officials said the pedestrian was walking in the left-hand lane of the highway.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. According to the report, James Miller, 48, was in a home on Fulton Road with his mother when he became upset since his son would not come over and help him run errands. His mother left the house to let him calm down, the report said, and when she came back, her sister was at the end of the driveway, “frantic.”
wvlt.tv
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville
A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
wvlt.tv
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A group of teens is left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment in the last week. Boy Scouts Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.
wvlt.tv
Police catch stabbing suspect with knife still in hand, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody Monday after stabbing a man in an attempted robbery, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The report identified the suspect in the case as Jesse Duran, but did not identify the victim. Officers responded to an apartment...
WATE
What to expect this flu season in East Tennessee
The Director of Nursing with the Knox County Health Department shares what the community can expect this flu season.
WATE
Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
wvlt.tv
Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that Desaray Thurmer was found safe. Knoxville police asked for the public’s help locating her after the 17-year-old left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber on Sept. 5, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination.
Student found after walking away from Inskip Elementary School
A Knoxville Elementary student escaped from school last week, and was later found by a Knoxville Police Department officer.
