voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
Daily Athenaeum
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
voiceofmotown.com
The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Predicts Disastrous Season for West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to the worst start since 1979 at 0-2, losing at Pitt and at home against Kansas in the the first two games of the season. Unfortunately, it looks like it will only get worse for the Mountaineers. At this...
voiceofmotown.com
Dead Man Walking
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, Neal Brown has sealed his fate. At this point, it’s a matter of when not if Brown will be fired from West Virginia University. You don’t lose to the Kansas Jayhawks at home in the first night game in...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: West Virginia Loses to Kansas
Recapping WVU's loss to Kansas.
Neal Brown's Contract + Buyout
A rough start to the season doesn't mean Brown will be out of Morgantown before the end of the year.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Time For West Virginia’s Top Decision-Maker to Be Held Accountable
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be clear, West Virginia’s Director of Athletics, Shane Lyons, is 100% culpable for the current state of the West Virginia football program and should absolutely be held accountable. Lyons giving Neal Brown an extension after a 10-10 record through two seasons was the...
Daily Athenaeum
Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this season
Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible. “I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum. To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins...
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Head Coach Has Passed Away
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cignetti, 84, who coached the Mountaineers from 1976-1979, was 17-27 during his time in Morgantown. Frank Jr., who is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, posted the following...
voiceofmotown.com
What Neal Brown Had to Say About West Virginia’s Humiliating Loss to Kansas
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s frustrating, embarrassing loss at home to Kansas, Neal Brown was depressed, dejected and apologetic in his post-game conference. “First I want to apologize to the fans. On a night that should have been a celebration for West Virginians with Bob Huggins...
Metro News
Highlights: Braxton prevails in shootout with Berkeley Springs, 41-35
FLATWOODS, W.Va. — Highlights from Braxton County’s 41-35 win over Berkeley Springs Saturday afternoon. (Highlights courtesy of ‘Braxton Live’)
Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest
DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
Metro News
Roundup: Martinsburg stays perfect, Princeton wins 3OT thriller at Oak Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
Neal Brown Gets the 'Disappointment' and 'Frustration' From the Fans
WVU is off to a discouraging 0-2 start to the season.
Fight prompts police to clear football stadium at Frederick High school
FREDERICK, Md. — A fight broke out in the stands at a high school football game, which led police to evacuate the stadium, according to officials. The game between the Frederick and Middletown varsity football teams took place Friday night at Frederick High School in Maryland. According to the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fans call for Power 5 head coach to be fired after 0-2 start
It’s only Week 2, but college football fans are getting restless, especially in West Virginia where the Mountaineers are off to an 0-2 start. The latest example came when Neal Brown’s team lost to Kansas on Saturday, as the Jayhawks sealed the win with a Pick-6 in overtime. Many of the WVU fans were irritated with Brown after he made a video to reassure them following the season-opening loss last week to Pitt.
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
