Morgantown, WV

Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
MORGANTOWN, WV
ESPN Predicts Disastrous Season for West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to the worst start since 1979 at 0-2, losing at Pitt and at home against Kansas in the the first two games of the season. Unfortunately, it looks like it will only get worse for the Mountaineers. At this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Dead Man Walking

Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, Neal Brown has sealed his fate. At this point, it’s a matter of when not if Brown will be fired from West Virginia University. You don’t lose to the Kansas Jayhawks at home in the first night game in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this season

Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible. “I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum. To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Former West Virginia Head Coach Has Passed Away

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cignetti, 84, who coached the Mountaineers from 1976-1979, was 17-27 during his time in Morgantown. Frank Jr., who is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, posted the following...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest

DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
Metro News

Roundup: Martinsburg stays perfect, Princeton wins 3OT thriller at Oak Hill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
MARTINSBURG, WV
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans call for Power 5 head coach to be fired after 0-2 start

It’s only Week 2, but college football fans are getting restless, especially in West Virginia where the Mountaineers are off to an 0-2 start. The latest example came when Neal Brown’s team lost to Kansas on Saturday, as the Jayhawks sealed the win with a Pick-6 in overtime. Many of the WVU fans were irritated with Brown after he made a video to reassure them following the season-opening loss last week to Pitt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

