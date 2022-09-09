ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, PA

sanatogapost.com

Green Lane Park Hosts 11th ‘Bird and Wildlife’ Fest

GREEN LANE PA – Montgomery County officials expect more than 3,000 people will visit its Green Lane Park, 2298 Green Lane Rd., on Sept. 24 (2022; Saturday) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to enjoy fun and activities scheduled for the 11th annual Upper Perkiomen Bird and Wildlife Festival. It’s free to attend and open to the public.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Art Talk Features ‘Photo Surrealist’ Fred Danzinger

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – Emmy Award winning artist Fred Danziger (above) will share his work, and talk about his life as an American realist, during the next Perkiomen Valley Art Center “Art Talk,” scheduled for Sunday (Sept. 18, 2022) beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the center at Engage Art Studio, 1005 N. Gravel Pike (at top). The event is free to attend and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar

Animal grooming (at top) at the Oley Valley Community Fair. Choose this weekend from nearly 40 events! Hear great music in Bally, Kimberton, Royersford, and Spring City. Have fun at festivals and be informed in Phoenixville, Schwenksville, Pottstown, Trappe, and Birdsboro. Revel in shiny chrome at car shows in Boyertown and Pottstown. Celebrate community life in Oley and New Hanover.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Hopewell Furnace Observes Public Lands Day Sept. 24

ELVERSON PA – National Public Lands Day, an event intended to celebrate the connection between people and their community’s green spaces, will be observed Sept. 24 (2022; Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, 2 Mark Bird Ln., with service projects and re-enactors offering a history of the Civilian Conservation Corps.
ELVERSON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Library Health, Wellness Festival Returns

POTTSTOWN PA – The second annual Health and Wellness Festival hosted by the Pottstown Regional Public Library is scheduled for Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 500 E. High St. The event is free to attend and open to the public, and will be held outside the building if the weather allows … or inside if Mother Nature fails to cooperate.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

38 Local Municipalities Get Liquor License Funds

HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-eight municipalities in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties are sharing in more than $2.2 million in licensing fees being distributed across the state by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, its website reported. The board by law must distribute fee shares twice a year...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Alleged Thefts at Casino

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police stopped an alleged thief from making off with the wallet of a patron at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022). Troopers from the Troop K Barracks at Skippack, working at the casino...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

