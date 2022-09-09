POTTSTOWN PA – The second annual Health and Wellness Festival hosted by the Pottstown Regional Public Library is scheduled for Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 500 E. High St. The event is free to attend and open to the public, and will be held outside the building if the weather allows … or inside if Mother Nature fails to cooperate.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO