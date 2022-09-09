Volunteer High School holds contests to promote National Attendance Awareness Month

Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Cherokee High School nursing students start their clinical rotations
ROGERSVILLE — Students enrolled in the nursing program at Cherokee High School have started their clinical rotations for the 2022-2023 school year. Those enrolled in the clinical internship class will rotate through six to seven locations, which they will visit twice a week, throughout the semester. Students will work about six hours per week, which is more than 60 hours for the semester.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School
The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but city officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed and any other bidders will know what the city bid.
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett has 15 AP Capstone Diploma recipients, 163 AP Scholars
KINGSPORT — Fifteen Dobyns-Bennett High School students have received Advanced Placement or AP Capstone Diplomas during the 2021-22 school year, as well as a total of 163 AP Scholars named. "The data for the 2022 AP testing cycle reveals much to be celebrated," Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris...
Johnson City Press
Annual toy and hobby show to be held in Gray on Saturday
The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be in a larger space at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on Saturday to raise money for disabled veterans in the region. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens more than 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Milligan University Rush Day
A crowd came out for Milligan University's Rush Day on Wednesday morning. During the event, students were invited to learn about on- and off-campus clubs and organizations.
Johnson City Press
ETSU cuts the ribbon on the Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity
For the first time in its eight-year history, East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity (CIIDI) has a physical space to call its own. On Wednesday, university officials celebrated the official ribbon cutting for the new space, located on the second floor of...
Johnson City Press
Four Elizabethton City Schools named Reward Schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City School System announced Tuesday that four of its schools have been designated by the Tennessee Department of Education as Reward schools for the 2021-22 school year. The four schools are East Side, Harold McCormick and West Side elementary schools and T.A. Dugger Junior High School.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Alliance for Continued Learning to offer fall classes
East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning will offer a wide range of classes and activities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and concluding on Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday in the upstairs conference room at Food City, 940 N....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Science Hill AP students recognized for academic achievement
Science Hill High School students continue to excel in challenging Advanced Placement programs, with over 50 students receiving awards during the 2021-22 school year. Science Hill has seen a great deal of growth in its AP program over recent years. In addition to regular AP classes, which offer in-depth instruction on specific subjects, Science Hill participates in the AP Capstone program, which offers more opportunities for high-achieving students. This two-year program gives students a chance to develop critical academic skills that can be applied across disciplines, such as: critical thinking, conducting research, collaboration and public speaking.
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces September winners
Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the September Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Lola Gamble, 1211 Cook’s Terrace; June B. Lane, 2850 McCoy Street; Earl and Effie Chapman, 2028 Pineneedle Path and Tom and Betsy Parker, 4512 Preston Drive.
Johnson City Press
Wise County Schools sees enrollment bump
WISE — July’s flash flooding in Kentucky has helped boost Wise County Public Schools’ enrollment. Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board Tuesday that the division's enrollment rose by 40 students after the normal 10-day enrollment figure tracked at the beginning of the school year.
Johnson City Press
UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted at Science Hill
The soft lockdown at Science Hill High School has been lifted, a spokesperson said. Science Hill High School was under a soft lockdown Wednesday morning "regarding an email threat." The lockdown was lifted shortly before noon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Toy show set for Saturday
The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. According to organizers, the location will be at Farm and Home Building no. 4. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
VA earns Excellence in Patient Experience Award
The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home was presented with the Excellence in Patient Experience Award by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony on Sept. 7. The award recognizes the Quillen VAMC for its dedication and exceptional experience delivered to veterans and employees,...
Johnson City Press
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
Johnson City Press
Advisory committees working to keep TCAT Elizabethton on top
ELIZABETHTON — After winning the title as the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton is under new leadership this academic year, but its members of the program advisory committees are working to make sure the institution’s standards remain high. The school...
Johnson City Press
Annual Gathering of Overmountain Men set for Sept. 24-25
ELIZABETHTON — The Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals — that important event not just in the history of the region but also the American Revolutionary War — will once again be celebrated on the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
Johnson City Press
Local beekeepers announce region's first beekeeping conference
Upper East Tennessee’s first beekeeping conference is coming to Greeneville on Oct. 15, and everyone is invited, from experienced beekeepers to curious first-timers. As the Tennessee state insect, the honeybee is near and dear to many hearts. However, according to local beekeepers Wendy Brown and Leigh Ann Brink, beekeeping knowledge and practice is on the decline. Additionally, the number of non-feral honeybee hives being kept has taken a hard hit in recent years, and even feral colonies are dying off at an alarming rate.
Johnson City Press
Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol
RICHMOND – It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women-and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
Comments / 0