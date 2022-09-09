ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Antelope Valley Press

Water woes will only get worse for California

We are so technologically advanced, that we can send messages to people thousands of miles away in mere seconds; we have access to a world of knowledge with a few computer keystrokes, cars can drive themselves and phones are mini computers that we carry in our pockets. Despite all the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

SoCal counties get ‘F’ on air quality report

It’s not uncommon to have unhealthy air in the Antelope Valley. When we consider that Los Angeles is only about 60 miles from Palmdale and Lancaster is about 87 miles to Bakersfield, it’s not surprising that the air quality in the Antelope Valley isn’t always good.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bet on passage for big time sports gambling

If you’re a gambling man or woman (and two of this fall’s seven California ballot propositions are about gaming), don’t bet the house against either November’s Prop. 26 or Prop. 27. Both these competing initiatives aim to legalize what once was criminal in this state. Legalizing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Exxon Valdez Capt. Hazelwood dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in US history, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 75. He died, in July, after...
ALASKA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

A decade on, city’s bankruptcy case closed

SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said, Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that US Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

State launches abortion services website

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California launched a publicly funded website, on Tuesday, to promote the state’s abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don’t need their parents permission to get an abortion in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Annual mural-painting project begins in Valley

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley’s weather cooled down and cleared up, this week, just in time for Antelope Valley Walls, the biennial mural painting project previously known as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley. The week-long mural endeavor started, Monday. Eighteen artists — Ben Brough, Lily Brick, Chloe Becky, Lori...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Maine gov. wants fishermen to be heard

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor said, Tuesday, the federal government is moving ahead too quickly with potential new restrictions on the lobster fishing industry, and isn’t taking the industry’s concerns about the changes into account. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced it was...
MAINE STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Union, GE reach deal on raises at Mass. plant

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. said, Tuesday, it’s reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

