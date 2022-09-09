Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MIX 94.9
Epic Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Set To Open Saturday [GALLERY]
I am a big fan of all pumpkin patches whether big or small. However, there is one pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minnesota that rules them all: Pinehaven Farms. Most pumpkin patches have a small smattering of pumpkins strewn about, maybe a couple of animals to look at and a hayride around a farm field. I love it... the fall colors, the kids running around, the smell of apple cider. It's all good.
MIX 94.9
Brew Park Now Open – Eat & Drink While Your Dog Plays in Plymouth
This is a great idea. If you have been traveling with your dog, and you'd like to stop, let your dog out to get some exercise and do their business this is a new place to do that!. Brew Park is now open in Plymouth. Not only can you dog...
MIX 94.9
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
MIX 94.9
“Paw Patrol Live” Is Coming To Minneapolis In April
If your young child is anything like mine, they LOVE Paw Patrol. Whether its the television show, the movie, the toys... or all of the above, kids just can't seem to get enough of Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Liberty, Rocky, Zuma and the rest of the gang... even naughty Mayor Humdinger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MIX 94.9
Monster Jam Is Returning To Minneapolis In February 2023!
Monster Jam is returning to Minneapolis for a show at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 3rd. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 20th at 10 a.m.. The show hasn't officially been announced as of Monday afternoon, but there is a Facebook event page and a link to Ticketmaster's listing for the event.
MIX 94.9
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
MIX 94.9
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
MIX 94.9
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area
UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
Comments / 0