Shakopee, MN

Epic Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Set To Open Saturday [GALLERY]

I am a big fan of all pumpkin patches whether big or small. However, there is one pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minnesota that rules them all: Pinehaven Farms. Most pumpkin patches have a small smattering of pumpkins strewn about, maybe a couple of animals to look at and a hayride around a farm field. I love it... the fall colors, the kids running around, the smell of apple cider. It's all good.
WYOMING, MN
“Paw Patrol Live” Is Coming To Minneapolis In April

If your young child is anything like mine, they LOVE Paw Patrol. Whether its the television show, the movie, the toys... or all of the above, kids just can't seem to get enough of Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Liberty, Rocky, Zuma and the rest of the gang... even naughty Mayor Humdinger.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Monster Jam Is Returning To Minneapolis In February 2023!

Monster Jam is returning to Minneapolis for a show at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 3rd. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 20th at 10 a.m.. The show hasn't officially been announced as of Monday afternoon, but there is a Facebook event page and a link to Ticketmaster's listing for the event.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending

The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
FARMINGTON, MN
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota

Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
MINNESOTA STATE
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area

UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
BENTON COUNTY, MN

