NBA 2K23 has cross-platform progression but no crossplay

There's no NBA 2K23 cross-platform or crossplay options if you were hoping to play between different PlayStation or Xbox consoles, sorry. However, the PS4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Series X options do have cross-platform progression between generations. We've got more on all the specifics of what that all means below. But, as we've said, the short version is while you can move your personal progress between consoles in the same family, there's no playing between any of them.

There's no NBA 2K23 crossplay, but there is cross-platform progression within consoles

2K is pretty clear on the idea of play between different consoles with a simple "there will not be NBA 2K23 crossplay between different platforms" on its FAQ. There will however be cross-progression for the MyTEAM system within PlayStation and Xbox, so you'll be able to share your progress, MyTEAM Points, tokens and cards etc, between PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and Series X.

NBA 2K23 cross-gen access is also a little confusing and messy. If you have a PS4 or Xbox One version of the game you will be able to play it on PS5/Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility. However, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game only work on their respective consoles as they take "full advantage of the power, speed, and technology of the new hardware and includes additions and improvements only possible on those consoles" according to that FAQ. So the old gen versions will be playable on current gen but only as the old versions via backwards compatibility, while current gen only works on current gen.

However, finally, if you buy the NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe, Michael Jordan or Championship Edition you'll get both versions of the game across gens for whatever platform you buy it on - so PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Series x. If you buy it digitally, you'll get both as downloads, while if you get the physical version, you'll receive a code for a digital download of the other version.

