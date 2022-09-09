Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale considers additional stipends
PALMDALE — The City Council is considering increasing — or in some cases offering — stipends to members of the various commissions to compensate those who dedicate hours of work. The matter was brought up, at the Sept. 7 meeting, at the request of Mayor Steve Hofbauer,...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City OKs pact for interim manager
CALIFORNIA CITY — With the departure of City Manager Doug Dunford, on Thursday, the City Council unanimously approved a contract with a former city executive to serve as interim city manager while recruitment of Dunford’s replacement continues. Jim Hart has been working for the past seven years as...
Antelope Valley Press
District gets help with VP searches
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will turn to executive search firm PPL Inc. for the second time in two years to assist with the search for a vice president of Human Resources and a vice president of Student Services. The California-based firm previously helped the District...
Antelope Valley Press
Gun report prompts lockdown
LANCASTER — Hundreds of parents lined the street near Lancaster High School following an ultimately bogus report of a person with a gun that prompted a lockdown of the campus, Wednesday afternoon, at roughly the same time as similar baseless reports were made at two other Southern California high schools.
Antelope Valley Press
AVC green lights Commons building
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get The Commons building after all, albeit later than expected. The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The Commons will include a full kitchen and dining facility, college store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center that supports student interaction, support and clubs as well as the student government offices.
Antelope Valley Press
Rex Parris travels to Japan for exhibition
Mayor R. Rex Parris and a delegation from the City of Lancaster flew to Japan, earlier this month, for World Smart Energy Week, the world’s leading exhibition for renewable energy. Parris delivered a keynote speech on Lancaster’s leading role in becoming the first hydrogen city in the United States....
Antelope Valley Press
Duck race ‘quacks’ the record
PALMDALE — A little rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of the approximately 1,200 attendees who turned out for the 17th annual Antelope Valley Duck Race, as it marked another record-breaking year. The event was presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, which supports community and educational programs...
Antelope Valley Press
A decade on, city’s bankruptcy case closed
SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said, Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that US Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
Antelope Valley Press
New city manager resigns suddenly
CALIFORNIA CITY — After only four months with California City, City Manager Doug Dunford has resigned. The City Council, on Wednesday, held a special closed session meeting to discuss appointment of an interim city manager.
Antelope Valley Press
Train strike could derail supply deliveries
Late last year, it wasn’t uncommon to go to a retail outlet to purchase something, only to find empty shelves. The lack of supplies was blamed on a back-up at the Port of Los Angeles. Employees out with COVID-19 — overseas and in the United States — had an...
Antelope Valley Press
Christian Bale backs SOS Village in Palmdale
PALMDALE — The city will soon host a new model for caring for foster children, the first of its kind in California, one that is focused on keeping siblings together and working toward reuniting families whenever possible. The project has the backing of Hollywood film star Christian Bale, who...
Antelope Valley Press
Officials vow to search after Vietnam Wall trailer stolen
PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day. Stacia Nemeth,...
Antelope Valley Press
86 citations issued during operation
LANCASTER — A speed enforcement operation conducted by the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force, on Monday, resulted in 86 citations and three misdemeanor arrests, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The operation was held between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Avenue K near Elm Street in...
Antelope Valley Press
Annual mural-painting project begins in Valley
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley’s weather cooled down and cleared up, this week, just in time for Antelope Valley Walls, the biennial mural painting project previously known as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley. The week-long mural endeavor started, Monday. Eighteen artists — Ben Brough, Lily Brick, Chloe Becky, Lori...
Antelope Valley Press
Rosamond shooting victim is identified
ROSAMOND — Kern County officials have identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting as Eric Castillo, 22. Two juveniles were arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, as part of the investigation into the shooting.
Antelope Valley Press
Dead man found at park and ride
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Antelope Valley Press
SoCal counties get ‘F’ on air quality report
It’s not uncommon to have unhealthy air in the Antelope Valley. When we consider that Los Angeles is only about 60 miles from Palmdale and Lancaster is about 87 miles to Bakersfield, it’s not surprising that the air quality in the Antelope Valley isn’t always good.
Antelope Valley Press
Two arrested in Rosamond shooting
ROSAMOND — Two juveniles were arrested as part of the investigation by Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives into a shooting in Rosamond, early Saturday morning, officials reported. Deputies were called to a reported shooting, at 3:15 a.m., in the area of 20th Street West and Sandra Way,...
Antelope Valley Press
Rain punishes Lake Hughes motorists
LAKE HUGHES — Rain from a slow moving thunderstorm caused mudslides in Lake Hughes, Sunday evening, that stranded dozens of motorists and forced authorities to close roads in the area. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m., Sunday, in the 20052 block of...
