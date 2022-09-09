LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get The Commons building after all, albeit later than expected. The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The Commons will include a full kitchen and dining facility, college store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center that supports student interaction, support and clubs as well as the student government offices.

