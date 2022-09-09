ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization.
GREENEVILLE, TN
CORRYTON, TN
Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
‘Win this Truck’ for just $250

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How’d you like a brand new 2022 pick up truck for only 250 bucks? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, and that’s what the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains has put together for a fundraiser. The clubs are selling tickets and...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A group of teens is left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment in the last week. Boy Scouts Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1 Person Dead In A Pedestrian Crash In Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)

According to the Alcoa Police Department, one person died in a pedestrian crash on Alcoa Highway on Tuesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
ALCOA, TN
Police catch stabbing suspect with knife still in hand, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody Monday after stabbing a man in an attempted robbery, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The report identified the suspect in the case as Jesse Duran, but did not identify the victim. Officers responded to an apartment...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. According to the report, James Miller, 48, was in a home on Fulton Road with his mother when he became upset since his son would not come over and help him run errands. His mother left the house to let him calm down, the report said, and when she came back, her sister was at the end of the driveway, “frantic.”
CORRYTON, TN
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Many fall events kicking off this weekend to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel a little bit like fall so here are some fall events happening this weekend!. The Tennessee Valley Fair continues through Sunday. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in concert Friday at 8 p.m. Mayberry Day is Saturday and your favorite Mayberry friends will be there including Barney, Andy, and more! Clint Black is closing out the fair and performing on Sunday at 8 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN

