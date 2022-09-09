Read full article on original website
Man arrested after trying to kill mother, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. According to the report, James Miller, 48, was in a home on Fulton Road with his mother when he became upset since his son would not come over and help him run errands. His mother left the house to let him calm down, the report said, and when she came back, her sister was at the end of the driveway, “frantic.”
Police catch stabbing suspect with knife still in hand, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody Monday after stabbing a man in an attempted robbery, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The report identified the suspect in the case as Jesse Duran, but did not identify the victim. Officers responded to an apartment...
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
Scam poses as Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, threatens arrest
More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak Ridge Troop 129 officials said . Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers stopped a man and woman for a...
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Today's top headlines from 9/14 featuring: Search for traffic stop suspects, deadly helicopter crash details, details on the Queen funeral. Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts. Updated: 19 hours ago. More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak...
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers stopped a man and woman for a traffic violation, according to a statement. SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie. Updated: 8 hours ago. Want to own a unique piece of...
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are searching for a man and a woman after they ran away during a traffic stop, according to a statement released on Tuesday. THP officers said they tried to pull over a car that was committing a traffic violation near West Oldham...
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Ambulance hits pedestrian on Alcoa Highway, kills them, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning, a release from the City of Alcoa states. The crash happened just after midnight when an AMR ambulance was travelling northbound on the highway, hitting the pedestrian, who was wearing all black at the time, the release said. Officials said the pedestrian was walking in the left-hand lane of the highway.
Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm
KPD crisis team teaches de-escalation techniques to high school students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team will teach students at Central High School on Thursday. A spokesperson said the crisis team would be at Central High School throughout Sept. 15, teaching three separate 90-minute classes. The instruction will be given to criminal justice students, officials said.
Group works to find former addicts stable employment
20 years later: Farragut Train Derailment
The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverfront Way Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. FBI raids Oak Ridge health...
Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire
A Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling sulfuric acid that could have seriously hurt or killed people in Farragut. The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least six responders were at...
Morgan County reserve captain recalls meeting now King Charles
Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville. The plan to develop more affordable housing in Knoxville is in motion but has a long road ahead. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room for...
Knox County Schools rank in bottom 5% of state school districts
Second Chick-fil-A coming to Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson with Chick-Fil-A confirmed that a second location will open in Sevier County in the coming year. Currently, the only Chick-Fil-A in Sevier County is located on the Parkway in Sevierville right next door to Wal-Mart. This creates a lot of traffic in the area for customers trying to get to each store.
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said. The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
