Antelope Valley Press
District gets help with VP searches
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will turn to executive search firm PPL Inc. for the second time in two years to assist with the search for a vice president of Human Resources and a vice president of Student Services. The California-based firm previously helped the District...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale considers additional stipends
PALMDALE — The City Council is considering increasing — or in some cases offering — stipends to members of the various commissions to compensate those who dedicate hours of work. The matter was brought up, at the Sept. 7 meeting, at the request of Mayor Steve Hofbauer,...
Antelope Valley Press
AVC green lights Commons building
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will get The Commons building after all, albeit later than expected. The 47,353 square-foot facility will be the campus core for student life and college activities. The Commons will include a full kitchen and dining facility, college store, indoor and outdoor spaces for large gatherings and a student life center that supports student interaction, support and clubs as well as the student government offices.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City OKs pact for interim manager
CALIFORNIA CITY — With the departure of City Manager Doug Dunford, on Thursday, the City Council unanimously approved a contract with a former city executive to serve as interim city manager while recruitment of Dunford’s replacement continues. Jim Hart has been working for the past seven years as...
Antelope Valley Press
Annual mural-painting project begins in Valley
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley’s weather cooled down and cleared up, this week, just in time for Antelope Valley Walls, the biennial mural painting project previously known as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley. The week-long mural endeavor started, Monday. Eighteen artists — Ben Brough, Lily Brick, Chloe Becky, Lori...
Antelope Valley Press
Rex Parris travels to Japan for exhibition
Mayor R. Rex Parris and a delegation from the City of Lancaster flew to Japan, earlier this month, for World Smart Energy Week, the world’s leading exhibition for renewable energy. Parris delivered a keynote speech on Lancaster’s leading role in becoming the first hydrogen city in the United States....
Antelope Valley Press
Gun report prompts lockdown
LANCASTER — Hundreds of parents lined the street near Lancaster High School following an ultimately bogus report of a person with a gun that prompted a lockdown of the campus, Wednesday afternoon, at roughly the same time as similar baseless reports were made at two other Southern California high schools.
Antelope Valley Press
Christian Bale backs SOS Village in Palmdale
PALMDALE — The city will soon host a new model for caring for foster children, the first of its kind in California, one that is focused on keeping siblings together and working toward reuniting families whenever possible. The project has the backing of Hollywood film star Christian Bale, who...
Antelope Valley Press
Union, GE reach deal on raises at Mass. plant
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. said, Tuesday, it’s reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top...
Antelope Valley Press
Marauders lose to Rio Hondo
LANCASTER — Following the Antelope Valley College women’s volleyball team’s loss to Rio Hondo College, three different players basically said the same thing. “Whenever we lose points, we get mentally down on ourselves,” outside hitter Kyla Dothard said. “At times we tend to shut down.”
Antelope Valley Press
Highland girls tennis starts defense of title
LANCASTER — The Highland girls tennis team opened the defense of its first Golden League title with an 18-0 victory over Eastside on Tuesday at Antelope Valley High School. All three of the Bulldogs’ singles — Isabella Bravo, Alondra Jimenez and Annalyn Orlanda — swept with 6-0 scores across the board for nine singles wins.
Antelope Valley Press
A decade on, city’s bankruptcy case closed
SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said, Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that US Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the...
Antelope Valley Press
Officials vow to search after Vietnam Wall trailer stolen
PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day. Stacia Nemeth,...
Antelope Valley Press
Exxon Valdez Capt. Hazelwood dies
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in US history, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 75. He died, in July, after...
Antelope Valley Press
86 citations issued during operation
LANCASTER — A speed enforcement operation conducted by the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force, on Monday, resulted in 86 citations and three misdemeanor arrests, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The operation was held between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Avenue K near Elm Street in...
Antelope Valley Press
Train strike could derail supply deliveries
Late last year, it wasn’t uncommon to go to a retail outlet to purchase something, only to find empty shelves. The lack of supplies was blamed on a back-up at the Port of Los Angeles. Employees out with COVID-19 — overseas and in the United States — had an...
Antelope Valley Press
Rosamond shooting victim is identified
ROSAMOND — Kern County officials have identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting as Eric Castillo, 22. Two juveniles were arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, as part of the investigation into the shooting.
Antelope Valley Press
Maine gov. wants fishermen to be heard
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor said, Tuesday, the federal government is moving ahead too quickly with potential new restrictions on the lobster fishing industry, and isn’t taking the industry’s concerns about the changes into account. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced it was...
