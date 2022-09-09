KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nestled between mountains in Greene County is a farm full of love and llamas. “I think llamas are pretty unique. They are really smart. They’re easy to train and they’re very curious,” said Sandy Sgrillo, owner of the Wandering Llamas. She started caring for llamas more than 20 years ago. One llama quickly turned into 20. Now, she’s opening up her farm to others to eat, play, hike and even stay the night with the llamas.

GREENE COUNTY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO