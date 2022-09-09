ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first

By Lindsey Toomer
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQvYV_0hoSOJ5h00

8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin talks about new prosecutorial data dashboards publicly available in Colorado, during a press conference at History Colorado on Sept. 8, 2022. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

A bipartisan team of Colorado district attorneys and researchers launched a set of public statewide prosecutorial data dashboards Thursday, making Colorado the first state to do so. The feature is an attempt to increase transparency and public trust of the judicial system.

Eight district attorneys’ offices piloted the Colorado Prosecutorial Dashboards project and since September have been collecting data, which is now publicly available on each district attorney’s website. Participating prosecutors include:

Now entering the second phase of the project, leaders will work to develop strategy and infrastructure to implement the system statewide as other district attorneys volunteer to participate.

Each office’s dashboards show data around felony referrals, charging and filing, case resolution, diversion and deferrals, sentencing, defendant characteristics, serving victims and staffing and caseload.

DAs partnered with the Prosecutorial Performance Indicators project, the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab and the Microsoft Justice Report Initiative — which provided grant funding — to make the project possible.

“Our support of this work also represents our firm belief that prosecutors wield incredible authority and decision making power and have profound impacts on the lives of individuals and local communities,” Kevin Miller, MJRI program manager, said Thursday during a press conference about the dashboards. “With that authority comes a responsibility to prioritize public safety and uphold equitable justice for all.

The goal of this project has been to shine light on the criminal justice system because we believe, everybody here in this bipartisan group, that transparency is the key to public trust, and public trust has never been more important I think than it is now today.

– DA John Kellner, of the 18th Judicial District

Don Stemen, a criminal justice professor and co-manager of the Prosecutorial Performance Indicators Project, said the program intends to help prosecutors think differently about how they measure success, which is historically measured in convictions and sentence lengths.  They now also need to address the needs of victims in communities and ensure similar outcomes for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status, he said.

“Increasingly, the public expects prosecutors to take a more proactive and engaged response to community problems,” Stemen said Thursday. “With that comes an expectation that prosecutors will consider not only outcomes in individual cases, but will assess the overall effectiveness and impact of their decisions on victims and defendants in communities.”

No more ‘black box’

King said at the press conference that this will allow district attorneys to better engage with communities without relying on anecdotes. She said the group of DAs leading the pilot program want to help make good policy and use resources wisely.

“This truly is how government should work,” King said. “It took collaboration as elected district attorneys. It will take continued collaboration in our communities, across systems, across government. This is truly how we get big things done.”

Kellner said that for too long the justice system has felt like “a black box of information,” where people don’t know what’s happening in courtrooms or why. He said the public data will allow them to engage in meaningful community discussions on what’s working in the justice system and what’s not, leading to more informed decisions.

“The goal of this project has been to shine light on the criminal justice system because we believe, everybody here in this bipartisan group, that transparency is the key to public trust, and public trust has never been more important I think than it is now today,” Kellner said.

Kellner noted that his district has an “epidemic of motor vehicle theft,” so his office will use the data to look at who is responsible and how it can effectively use the information to make meaningful changes that are fair and just.

McCann said the release of public data is a giant step forward and will help hold her and fellow DAs accountable.

“I believe that it is our responsibility as elected officials to hold offenders accountable for criminal behavior, while advancing a society that is just, equitable and compassionate, so all members of our communities can trust the criminal justice system,” McCann said. “I pledge to be mindful of cultural and racial impacts in the work that we do and to treat people fairly, but this data will hold me to account and hold people in my office to account to make sure that we are doing that.”

McLaughlin spoke about how his office has been navigating the data internally to take the right next steps to improve public service. One key finding is that cases have been sitting around waiting to be resolved for longer than they should be, impacting efficiency, justice for victims and accountability. He said these trends went back as far as 2017, showing it isn’t just a COVID-19-induced problem.

“It’s a good reminder that this is not data that we all had that we just weren’t sharing. This is a brand new data and a brand new way of looking at the data-driven prosecutor’s office,” McLaughlin said. “There is an incredible amount of data here, and it asks more questions than it answers, but those are important questions that we all plan to continue to pursue throughout our communities to improve our service.”

McLaughlin added that as the project expands statewide, he hopes the data will inform policy-driven discussions at the local and state levels.

Dougherty added that many working in the justice system know there are people who have never trusted the system, and these dashboards are a step toward fixing that. He said this will allow prosecutors to connect with communities in a way they never have before.

“There’s a gap that still exists between the justice system and those who are underserved,” Dougherty said. “Our top priority, each one of our offices along with our allies in law enforcement, is community safety. If we don’t have the trust of the community, we cannot protect and serve the community. If someone’s scared to call 911 because they’re afraid of the police, that’s one fewer victim we can help and one fewer offender brought to justice.”

The post Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Colorado Newsline

What Boebert and Frisch did not say

This commentary originally appeared at Big Pivots. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch, debated on Saturday evening at a forum in Grand Junction sponsored by Club 20. Frisch, a Democrat, tried to define the Republican Boebert as a legislator who talks a lot but gets nothing done. Boebert suggested Frisch would be a puppet of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This was the expected.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado Newsline

PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say

WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing. The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House […] The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Democratic lawmakers back ‘bill of rights’ for Colorado’s home care workers

The organizers of a group representing home health care workers in Colorado said Tuesday that more than 50 lawmakers and legislative candidates have signed on to support increased protections and benefits for workers in an industry that advocates say has been stretched far too thin. The Home Care Workers Bill of Rights includes higher wages […] The post Democratic lawmakers back ‘bill of rights’ for Colorado’s home care workers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado’s new rules to prevent ‘orphaned’ oil wells could fail to cover cleanup costs, report says

The bonds required by Colorado’s new financial assurance rules for oil and gas drillers may cover 25% or less of the total cost to clean up the state’s 50,000 wells, a new report estimates. That’s a major increase over the state’s previous bonding requirements, which had long been a target for environmentalists before the Colorado […] The post Colorado’s new rules to prevent ‘orphaned’ oil wells could fail to cover cleanup costs, report says appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Democrats continue to outraise, outspend Republican opponents in Colorado statewide races

Democrats elected to statewide offices in Colorado continue to outraise their Republican opponents in the lead-up to the general election and head into the final two months of campaigning with significantly more cash on hand. Some of that money comes from the candidates’ own pockets. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis reported over $1.2 million in […] The post Democrats continue to outraise, outspend Republican opponents in Colorado statewide races appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot

Colorado voters will decide this November whether to boost state spending on affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Initiative 108, which officially qualified for the 2022 ballot last month, would dedicate an additional $300 million annually to the state’s affordable housing efforts. It would […] The post Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Community Policy