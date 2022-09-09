ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Why 5 Massachusetts landmarks are getting new names

Boston police are asking residents to report anything suspicious after a package exploded on Northeastern University's campus last night, sending an employee to the hospital with minor hand injuries. A second package found by the Museum of Fine Arts was neutralized without incident, and Northeastern police say the campus has since been secured. The investigation remains ongoing.
'Adorkable,' 'cringe' and 'lewks,': Springfield-based Merriam-Webster dictionary adds hundreds of words

Data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration show one in nine hospitalized patients have a history of drug or alcohol addiction, but most hospitals in Massachusetts don't have an addiction specialist caring for patients. We speak with Maria Quinn, the director of addiction and recovery support at Holyoke Medical Center, and WBUR health reporter Martha Bebinger about the push to have more addiction specialists in emergency rooms.
Maura Healey may win in a walk — but that's not good for her or Mass. voters

The first poll to be released since the Massachusetts’ state primary last week was not a surprise: the Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey leads the Republican nominee, Geoff Diehl, by 18%. (Some 12% of voters remain undecided.) While there are still events that could dramatically upend the race, it seems far more likely that as it was in the primary election, Healey will barely break a sweat en route to making history as the first woman to be elected to the office of governor of the commonwealth.
4 races to watch in the N.H. and R.I. primaries

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. If you think our state primary elections are late on the calendar, get a load of New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Our two New England neighbors are both holding primaries today. In fact, they're the final round of primary contests before the fall general election.
Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide

New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
Abortion services halted in West Virginia

The one clinic in West Virginia that offers abortions had to stop the services now that state lawmakers passed a ban on abortions. Here & Now's Jane Clayson talks with the executive director of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, Katie Quinonez.
'Strangest Senate race in America' roils Utah politics

KUER politics reporter Saige Miller joins Here & Now's Celeste Headlee to discuss the race between former presidential candidate Evan McMullin and Republican incumbent Mike Lee. Democrats are supporting McMullin, who is a conservative. Lee endorsed McMullin in the 2016 presidential race against Donald Trump, but then developed a close...
