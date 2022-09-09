Read full article on original website
Drought, supply chain woes and toxic chemicals create a 'perfect storm' for Mass. water systems
Every day, roughly a million gallons of water flow through a big red barn in Concord. This is one of the town’s water treatment facilities. Inside, giant tanks sit in orderly lines, and colorful pipes wind through the space. But these days, there’s something new: pallets stacked with bags of dry chemicals.
Medical system in Mass. seeing a significant increase in asylum-seeking families
Massachusetts has seen a substantial uptick in the number of immigrant families seeking asylum over the past several months. Many of these families are showing up in emergency rooms around the Boston area in need of medical care and shelter. A spokesperson for the state’s Office of Refugees and Immigrants...
Why 5 Massachusetts landmarks are getting new names
Boston police are asking residents to report anything suspicious after a package exploded on Northeastern University's campus last night, sending an employee to the hospital with minor hand injuries. A second package found by the Museum of Fine Arts was neutralized without incident, and Northeastern police say the campus has since been secured. The investigation remains ongoing.
'Adorkable,' 'cringe' and 'lewks,': Springfield-based Merriam-Webster dictionary adds hundreds of words
Data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration show one in nine hospitalized patients have a history of drug or alcohol addiction, but most hospitals in Massachusetts don't have an addiction specialist caring for patients. We speak with Maria Quinn, the director of addiction and recovery support at Holyoke Medical Center, and WBUR health reporter Martha Bebinger about the push to have more addiction specialists in emergency rooms.
Maura Healey may win in a walk — but that's not good for her or Mass. voters
The first poll to be released since the Massachusetts’ state primary last week was not a surprise: the Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey leads the Republican nominee, Geoff Diehl, by 18%. (Some 12% of voters remain undecided.) While there are still events that could dramatically upend the race, it seems far more likely that as it was in the primary election, Healey will barely break a sweat en route to making history as the first woman to be elected to the office of governor of the commonwealth.
CineFest Latino Boston Film Festival, and Florida governor pays to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 15. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid for an unannounced flight to Martha's Vineyard to carry about 50 migrants who were earlier in San Antonio, Texas, to Massachusetts. We talk to Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa in Chelsea, about the challenges facing the new arrivals.
4 races to watch in the N.H. and R.I. primaries
If you think our state primary elections are late on the calendar, get a load of New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Our two New England neighbors are both holding primaries today. In fact, they're the final round of primary contests before the fall general election.
Hospitals have many disease specialists, but often not for addiction. Now, that's changing
In late December of 2021, Marie noticed she was having more and more trouble breathing. On the morning of Dec. 28, she woke up gasping for air. Marie dialed 911. “I was so scared,” said Marie, her voice rising, her hand clutching her chest at the memory. The voice in the 63-year-old's head said, “You’re going to die.”
Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide
New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
Results: New Hampshire and Rhode Island state primaries
Below are live results for primary races in New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
Abortion services halted in West Virginia
The one clinic in West Virginia that offers abortions had to stop the services now that state lawmakers passed a ban on abortions. Here & Now's Jane Clayson talks with the executive director of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, Katie Quinonez.
'Strangest Senate race in America' roils Utah politics
KUER politics reporter Saige Miller joins Here & Now's Celeste Headlee to discuss the race between former presidential candidate Evan McMullin and Republican incumbent Mike Lee. Democrats are supporting McMullin, who is a conservative. Lee endorsed McMullin in the 2016 presidential race against Donald Trump, but then developed a close...
