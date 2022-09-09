ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABM Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $56.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.

ABM Industries shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABM

