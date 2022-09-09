Chaired by Riley Bove, MD, this NeurologyLive® State of the Science Summit will be held virtually at 6:30 PM on September 28, 2022. Register for free now!. In addition to being at greater risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS), women with the disease can experience a variety of challenges that differ from the management of MS in their male counterparts.1 These challenges can relate to reproduction, pregnancy, and menopause, and range across the life of those with MS. Gaps in this care exist,2 and addressing them will help to improve care.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO