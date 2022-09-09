All Premier League and EFL Fixtures Postponed as a Mark of Respect Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II.

What happened to the coach capable of making smart choices and improving the players? Allegri is no longer the man who twice led Juventus to the Champions League final. Little hair on his head, few ideas on the pitch: Massimiliano Allegri spent a lot of time touching his forehead and neck without being able to bring out the best in his players on Wednesday night against Benfica. Just 34,015 spectators at the Allianz Stadium attended one of the worst matches in recent years.

