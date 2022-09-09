Read full article on original website
US News World and Report 2022: This Alabama university made top 10 on two lists
The U.S. World and News Report ranked colleges and universities last week by region in one of several annual school listings. U.S. News separates regional colleges and universities into two different rankings. Universities are typically larger and offer graduate degree programs, while colleges focus on undergraduate and technical training. Here is how the schools in Alabama did.
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
thecutoffnews.com
Countries Alabama exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Alabama exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Law-enforcement spat, human trafficking bust, dying greens: Down in Alabama
If you know anything about golf, you know that the best courses pay a lot of attention to the condition of their greens. For example, it turns out they get really bent out of shape when you throw down your putter in disgust on their greens. So never do that.
US News and World Report 2022: Here are Alabama’s best universities, HBCUs
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. The list of the 2022-23 Best Colleges was released Monday by the U.S. News & World Report. Each year, nearly 1,400 of the nation’s colleges and universities are ranked by the news organization, which assesses factors such as academic quality, graduation rates and retention rates.
Trains, drones and kayaks: Down in Alabama
We have a workplace death, suspended Amtrak service, an anti-drone system and a unique new bass fishing league. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Bham Now
99.8% of Alabamians live within 50 miles of one of these Forever Wild properties—see how the program has changed our state for the better
At the August 2022 Forever Wild Board of Trustees Meeting in Oxford, Alabama, Chris Blankenship—Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)—announced a major milestone for the program. According to the Department’s calculations, 92% of Alabama’s population lives within 25 miles of a Forever Wild...
‘We have to do something’: Alabama lawmaker pitches increased penalties for fentanyl traffickers as overdoses mount
An Alabama lawmaker is pitching legislation to increase punishment for people trafficking the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The legislation will be introduced for consideration by Alabama state lawmakers early during the spring session. It was introduced for the first time during a news conference Monday in Mobile. “When you talk...
Sheriff: Alabama inmate Casey White shared 949 phone calls with guard Vicky White before jail escape
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
Best suburbs to live in Baldwin County, according to Niche.com
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County, rated as the fastest growing county in the state and 7th-fasted in the U.S. per 2020 U.S. Census data, is home to some of the more upbeat, on-the-go communities in the entire state. From TV shows in Fairhope to a wide array of sharks along Gulf Shores, there […]
Teacher shortages in Alabama, US are real, but not for the reason you heard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
Eli Gold, NIL politics, fire rescue: Down in Alabama
Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold offered an update on his health-related time off. U.S. Senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working on legislation with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin regarding Name, Image and Likeness guidelines. When a neighbor’s house was on fire, an Army veteran in Enterprise...
apr.org
"Changing minds on human trafficking," An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
Alabama Public Radio is diving into our archives as APR observes forty years on the air. The U.S. State Department recently invited APR to address a delegation from Africa on our fourteen month investigation into human trafficking. The group was part of what's called the International Visitor Leadership Program. Part of APR's talk was on an experimental database that law officers and victims’ advocates could use at the same time. Following the address, one delegation member wrote...
altoday.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
Houston County officials say infrastructure improvements will allow two growing businesses to make new capital investments totaling a combined $92 million in Dothan as part of projects that will provide a boost to the region’s forestry industry. SmartLam North America, a maker of cross laminated timber (CLT) products at...
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
