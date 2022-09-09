Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Oprah Shuts Down Chat With Gayle King Over Harry and Meghan Bombshells
Oprah Winfrey said she was "as surprised by the bombshell" interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "as anybody else." Oprah was asked about the prospects of a royal reconciliation by Gayle King in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death and she said she didn't get involved in "family business."
Bride Left 'Mortified' Over X-Rated Spelling Mistake on Wedding Menus
Guests were left expecting something far less traditional than a duck liver pate after seeing the menu with the hilarious error.
Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan
Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.
Cat Doing the Moonwalk to 'Smooth Criminal' Has Internet in Hysterics
TikTok users described Seamus the Scottish fold's moves as "smoooooooth."
PnB Rock's Girlfriend: Everything We Know About Stephanie Sibounheuang
The internet hasn't been kind to Stephanie Sibounheuang. The girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, Sibounheuang was on the receiving end of a mountain of vitriol after news broke of her boyfriend's shooting death on Monday. The two had been dining at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles at the time, and Sibounheuang had tagged the restaurant's location in a since-deleted Instagram picture of her meal.
Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead at L.A. Restaurant After Photo Shared: Report
PnB Rock has died after being reportedly shot multiple times while eating at a Los Angeles restaurant, drawing shock from the rapper's fans online along with warnings about social media users sharing their location. PnB Rock, 30, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot at Roscoe's Chicken &...
Jimmy Kimmel Admitted That Maybe He Did Steal Quinta Brunson's Moment At The 2022 Emmys As He Apologized To Her
"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually."
Brittany Snow and 'Selling the OC's' Tyler Stanaland Split—Full Statement
"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," the couple said in a joint statement.
Hispanic Heritage Month Renews Calls for End of 'Brownface' in Hollywood
Backlash is mounting after white actor James Franco was cast to play Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro in an upcoming film.
David Bowie's 'Moonage Daydream' illuminates the weird brilliance of the glam-rock icon
The David Bowie film "Moonage Daydream," from director Brett Morgen, is a head trip backed by an extraordinary soundtrack.
Man Defended for Leaving Blind Date With Dinner Bill: 'High and Dry'
"You being a 'stand up guy' has nothing to do with you having to cover someone else's tab," one commenter asserted.
'Love Is Blind' Season 2: Who Is Still Together and What Happened Next?
"Love Is Blind" Season 2 stars like Natalie Lee, Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley are back for three new episodes on Netflix.
Kourtney Kardashian's Strict French Fries Rule for Son Sparks Debate
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her 12-year-old son hasn't had French fries in a year, prompting a debate online. The eldest Kardashian sister has always promoted a healthy lifestyle and is famous for her brand Poosh, but now the reality TV star is branching out into a new business venture—nutritional supplements.
Meghan and Prince Harry Holding Hands at Queen's Vigil Divides Opinion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were criticized for the display, while others called the detractors "disgusting, shameful elements of the British public."
'Jeopardy!' Fans Slam Ken Jennings for Allowing Contestant to Change Answer
Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, was seen correcting his response during Wednesday's installment—sparking outrage among the game show's fans.
Matt Walsh Slammed For Saying Black 'Little Mermaid' Isn't 'Scientific'
"I'm actually being accused of harboring racial favoritism for translucent people. I love it. This is great," said the right-wing political commentator.
Queen Elizabeth Jokes About Her Death in Resurfaced David Attenborough Clip
"I won't be here, though," Queen Elizabeth II said while discussing climate change in 2018.
