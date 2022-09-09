"Days of Our Lives” viewers were thrilled when it was announced that Peter Reckell would be returning to reprise his iconic character Bo Brady for the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" (via TV Insider). The show followed Bo, his wife Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and many of the sudser's other fan-favorite characters amid a mystery and adventure. Of course, there was a catch. The character of Bo has been dead for years, after dying in Hope's arms from a brain tumor. During "Beyond Salem," fans watched Bo keep tabs on Hope and his family from Heaven, per Daytime Confidential. However, by the end of the limited series there was a huge twist.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO