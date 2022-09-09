Sharing a Precious Back-to-School Photo of Her Kids, Young & Restless’ Mishael Morgan Wonders, ‘How Are They So Grownup Already?!’

Nick arrives at Society, where Nate is already at the bar. They both need to clear their heads, so Nick says, “Let’s get a drink.” They toast to surviving another day. Nate assumes Nick’s troubles have to do with Ashland Locke. Nick guffaws — that was three crises ago. Nate recalls how he felt suckered by Locke. He questioned if he targeted him because he was weak, but knows now it was because he’s ambitious. Ashland saw that. He feels there’s nothing wrong with that. Nick agrees there’s nothing wrong with ambition, within reason. When it turns malicious it’s a problem. Nate has let go of his animosity toward Locke and hopes Victoria has to. Nick reports she’s doing the job she was born to do. Nate confides he’s questioning things right now. Nick assures him there are other places he can go if it doesn’t work out at Chancellor-Winters… perhaps Newman. Nate feels things are going to turn around for him very soon.

