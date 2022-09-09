Sharing a Precious Back-to-School Photo of Her Kids, Young & Restless’ Mishael Morgan Wonders, ‘How Are They So Grownup Already?!’

Read full article on original website
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’
There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!
As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’
They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
Even as Chelsea’s Life Circles the Drain, Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan Is ‘Flush’ With Greatness
The CBS soap fave is definitely dedicated to getting her lines just right. It’s no secret that Chelsea’s life is a mess these days. Not only is she feeling lost without her close friend Rey, who she developed feelings for, but she planted a kiss on Billy, another guy who is already tied to someone else, and she seems to be at a crossroads where her professional life is concerned.
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Tanner Novlan Have Very Different Reactions to the Scene in Aspen
It may be relaxing for one but not so much for the other. On Monday, we reported that some of the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful, including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Krista Allen (Taylor) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), would be heading back to Aspen, Colorado for the CBS soap’s latest remote shoot. That same day, Lang posted a serene video of a babbling brook — no pun intended — with the hashtag “Aspen,” which means she’s already on location filming scenes.
Adam Pleads His Case With Sally — and Nate Shocks Elena With His Latest Plan
Nick arrives at Society, where Nate is already at the bar. They both need to clear their heads, so Nick says, “Let’s get a drink.” They toast to surviving another day. Nate assumes Nick’s troubles have to do with Ashland Locke. Nick guffaws — that was three crises ago. Nate recalls how he felt suckered by Locke. He questioned if he targeted him because he was weak, but knows now it was because he’s ambitious. Ashland saw that. He feels there’s nothing wrong with that. Nick agrees there’s nothing wrong with ambition, within reason. When it turns malicious it’s a problem. Nate has let go of his animosity toward Locke and hopes Victoria has to. Nick reports she’s doing the job she was born to do. Nate confides he’s questioning things right now. Nick assures him there are other places he can go if it doesn’t work out at Chancellor-Winters… perhaps Newman. Nate feels things are going to turn around for him very soon.
This Mom is Refusing to Take Her Daughter to Her Ex's Wedding — Here's Why Reddit Thinks She's Totally Justified
A mom is putting her foot down when it comes to taking her 14-year-old daughter Joceline to her ex-husband’s wedding — and Reddit is completely on her side. The mom began by explaining that her ex-husband, who she had been married to for 20 years, cheated on her … and is now marrying the woman who he had the affair with. She’s completely heartbroken over the divorce but has tried not to let this effect their daughter. She’s decided to not tell Joceline about the infidelity until she’s a little older. Her ex-husband, however, doesn’t want to tell her at all....
Nick Cannon Announces Birth of 9th Baby & Reveals Her Dazzling Name
Nick Cannon is a dad … again! The Wild ‘N Out host welcomed his ninth baby and first with model LaNisha Cole yesterday with a sweet photo from the hospital room. He wrote about the “moment of celebration and jubilee” in a lengthy Instagram caption, in which he revealed his new daughter’s dazzling name.
General Hospital’s Robert Adamson Shares His Heartache and Hope: ‘I Honestly Couldn’t Even Look at What Was Left For the Longest Time’
Someday, he may get his wish. It’s been an interesting journey for Robert Adamson as he’s moved from The Young and the Restless‘ Noah to General Hospital‘s on-again/off-again Michael — and it hasn’t necessarily run in a straight line. Over the years, he’s also directed and produced a number of shorts, and even written one. Some projects we’ve gotten to see, but others have, sadly, been lost.
This Reddit User is Refusing to ‘Coddle’ Her Sister With Infertility Struggles & Her Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
A Reddit user feels like her sister is taking her struggles with infertility too far — and the whole community is on her side. It sounds like a horrible statement on the surface, but here comes the context. Her sister Julie has tried to have a baby for five...
Reddit is in Disbelief Over a Carpool Mom's Ridiculous Demand
There’s no shame in asking for help; in fact, it’s a good thing! Raising kids takes a village, which is why arranging carpool schedules for school pickup and drop-off with other busy parents can be such a beautiful thing. We’re all driving to school every day anyway; might as well make things more efficient for everyone and give ourselves a little break, too. Unfortunately, one mom on Reddit had an absolutely ridiculous demand for the carpool parent — and it’s the perfect example of how not to treat others. In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a parent detailed how they...
Christina Ricci’s Kids Surprised Her in the Sweetest Way After Emmys Loss
How do kids always know when their moms need a little extra love? Christina Ricci’s kids certainly have that special gift, as they recently surprised her with the sweetest gesture after the 2022 Emmy Awards. “Came home to this 😭❤️,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, along with...
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Unpacks the Young & Restless Crossover That Could Throw Open a Pandora’s Box for Both Shows
Deacon’s got some unfinished business to address. It’s the crossover that was inevitable from the moment Diane showed up alive on Young & Restless with the news that Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon helped her fake her death — and set Nikki up to take the fall! As if the blonde was just going to let that slide from the man she once called “husband!” Not a chance in hell.
Anne Heche's Posthumous Memoir Will Tell Fans 'Once and for All' About Her Ellen DeGeneres Relationship
The tragic loss of Anne Heche is still being felt by her family and friends, but plans are still moving full-speed ahead for her memoir, Call Me Anne. The posthumous book is set to be released on Jan. 24, 2023, and will feature her side to the story of her highly publicized relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. The duo, who began dating in 1997, made headlines when they revealed that they were dating in an era when it was challenging for many Hollywood celebrities to be in an openly gay relationship. “I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a...
Ridge Walks in on Brooke Embracing [Spoiler] — and Steffy Refuses to Back Down
At the cliff house, Taylor asks Ridge if he’s ready to leave Brooke and build a future with her. She doesn’t want to put him on the spot… but she’s totally putting him on the spot. She reminds him the “L” word was used. Ridge won’t hide how he feels about her. He loves her and will always love her.
Kate Hudson & Her Kids Are Having a Blast in a Cute New Video: ‘Life is Fun’
Kate Hudson is embracing the fun in life with her two youngest kids. In a cute new video, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star is spending time on a carousel with daughter Rani Rose, 3, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and Bingham Hawn, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy.
Roger Federer Thanks Wife Mirka For Tireless Support ‘While Over 8-Months Pregnant’ in Retirement Note
Roger Federer has sweet, loving words for his wife Mirka and their four children as he says goodbye to the world of tennis. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his family as part of a longer note to the Tennis community. “I...
Jason Momoa Modified His New Hair Look to Honor His Hawaiian Heritage
If you thought Jason Momoa was limiting his new look to a simple haircut, you thought wrong. The Hawaiian movie star shocked his fans earlier this month by posting a video reveal of his newly-shaved head as a statement of “new beginnings,” urging people to eliminate single-use plastics in an effort to be more committed to protecting our land and seas. Opting to leave his signature locks long at the top of his head while shearing the sides, Momoa took to Instagram again today to reveal his completed look. With a leather bowler hat covering the majority of his head, the...
