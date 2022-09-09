Read full article on original website
Residents outraged over proposed rezoning changes
There's a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland... Sugarloaf Mountain. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/residents-outraged-over-proposed-rezoning-changes/
Prince George’s County’s curfew could face enforcement challenges
At 11:59 p.m. Friday, Prince George’s County was to begin strict enforcement of a curfew for everyone 16 and younger. Prince George’s County’s curfew could face enforcement …. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on September …. Potential rail strike could impact MARC Train,...
PODCAST: Checking in on some wonderful gardens in Northern Virginia
On today’s Weather or Not podcast, I spoke with the Manager of Green Spring Gardens, in Fairfax Virginia, Judith Zatsick. We talked about the bountiful historic displays that the Gardens have on site along with the many upcoming events for the fall season. Check out the website for further info: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/green-spring.
Montgomery Co. taking holistic approach to public safety
There has been a concerning increase in violent crimes around the DMV. However, Montgomery County was able to keep crime in check over the summer. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-co-taking-holistic-approach-to-public-safety/
Fairfax Co. to offer bonuses to ease police staffing shortages
Fairfax County is working to reduce the massive number of vacancies in its police department, and it's planning to do so through bonuses. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/fairfax-co-to-offer-bonuses-to-ease-police-staffing-shortages/
Reduced speed limits potentially coming to Arlington County
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Board is proposing reduced speed limits on a number of high-traffic roadways as part of the county’s ongoing effort to reduce pedestrian and traffic deaths. The proposal is set to be brought forward to the board on Saturday,...
MoCo council holds public hearing on 5G towers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The battle over whether or not 5G cell towers should be located near homes continues in Montgomery County. This week, the Montgomery County Council held a public hearing for a revised version of a zoning bill that would allow 5G antennas to be placed on utility poles within 30 feet of homes. The Montgomery County Coalition to Protect Neighborhoods is requesting the council to vote no this time around voicing climate, property value, and safety concerns.
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
