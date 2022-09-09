ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Residents outraged over proposed rezoning changes

There's a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland... Sugarloaf Mountain. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/residents-outraged-over-proposed-rezoning-changes/
FREDERICK, MD
PODCAST: Checking in on some wonderful gardens in Northern Virginia

On today’s Weather or Not podcast, I spoke with the Manager of Green Spring Gardens, in Fairfax Virginia, Judith Zatsick. We talked about the bountiful historic displays that the Gardens have on site along with the many upcoming events for the fall season. Check out the website for further info: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/green-spring.
FAIRFAX, VA
Montgomery Co. taking holistic approach to public safety

There has been a concerning increase in violent crimes around the DMV. However, Montgomery County was able to keep crime in check over the summer. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-co-taking-holistic-approach-to-public-safety/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Reduced speed limits potentially coming to Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Board is proposing reduced speed limits on a number of high-traffic roadways as part of the county’s ongoing effort to reduce pedestrian and traffic deaths. The proposal is set to be brought forward to the board on Saturday,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
MoCo council holds public hearing on 5G towers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The battle over whether or not 5G cell towers should be located near homes continues in Montgomery County. This week, the Montgomery County Council held a public hearing for a revised version of a zoning bill that would allow 5G antennas to be placed on utility poles within 30 feet of homes. The Montgomery County Coalition to Protect Neighborhoods is requesting the council to vote no this time around voicing climate, property value, and safety concerns.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
MORGANTOWN, WV

