MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The battle over whether or not 5G cell towers should be located near homes continues in Montgomery County. This week, the Montgomery County Council held a public hearing for a revised version of a zoning bill that would allow 5G antennas to be placed on utility poles within 30 feet of homes. The Montgomery County Coalition to Protect Neighborhoods is requesting the council to vote no this time around voicing climate, property value, and safety concerns.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO