Read full article on original website
Related
thecutoffnews.com
MU players discuss how they hope to bounce back from K-State loss
Missouri redshirt freshman Connor Tollison learned what it’s like to start in front of a hostile Power Five road environment Saturday. Beneath the gaze of 51,806 roaring fans, the Tigers struggled to establish any offensive rhythm and lost 40-12 in a miserable afternoon on all fronts. It was Tollison’s...
thecutoffnews.com
Fast and strong: Missouri's defense eyes consistency from start to finish in Week 3
The Missouri didn’t carry over starting fast and finishing strong from its season opener against Louisiana Tech to its clash against Kansas State. The Tigers’ defense found itself performing to its ability in the middle of the contest in MU’s first true test of the season. Veterans...
Comments / 0