Days of Our Lives 101: Every Reason to Follow the Show to Peacock — or Convince Friends and Family to Pick It Up Anew!

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ After It Leaves Cable in September
'Days of Our Lives' is in danger of losing its regular audience now that it's making the move to streaming. Loyal fans can still watch it, though, for a price.
What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
Hold Onto Your Hats! What’s Next on General Hospital Is ‘Unreal,’ Teases Maurice Benard
“Talk is cheap,” the actor noted. “In the end, acting will prevail.”. The life of a mobster can be tough, especially as you start racking up the enemies. But that’s nothing compared to the life of a soap mobster! General Hospital‘s Sonny has ticked off his share of people over his 29 years in Port Charles — and we aren’t just talking about locals!
General Hospital Shake-Up: By Week’s End, Two Couples Could Be Over… and Two New Ones Could Be Paired
Romance — and trouble — is in the air at the Quartermaine picnic!. The moment General Hospital‘s Leo began whipping up a batch of “Sicilian thunderbolt,” we started having flashbacks to that time All My Children‘s David accidentally dosed half of Pine Valley with Libidozone. And while the boy’s love potion seemed harmless enough, we can’t imagine that even this show — with it’s much-discussed pacing problems — would spend two days in the kitchen with Leo and not have it going somewhere.
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Catches Brooke With [Spoiler]… and No, It’s Not [Spoiler]!
Just when we thought we knew exactly where Bold & Beautiful was going, this week’s preview takes a zig instead of the zag we expected. The one thing we can predict with absolute certainty? That Ridge is about to go into full-blown hypocrite mode and have a total meltdown in 3… 2…
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Shares a Sight That’s ‘Sad to See’ — and What He Did About It
It’s never too late fix what’s gone wrong. Days of Our Lives‘ Rafe is nothing if not thorough as he cleans up the town of miscreants and ne’er-do-wells. Or at least, he tries to be! Then again, what’s good for Salem, isn’t necessarily good for its top cop, as Rafe is constantly rushing off to solve crime, leaving Nicole to pine over Eric!
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Did Heather Tom Leave?
Heather Tom's soap opera career began in 1990 when she was cast as Victoria Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
Why General Hospital Fans Think Evil Esme Is Back For Revenge
Since 1995, Maura West has been a prolific soap opera actress starring on such shows as "As the World Turns" and "The Young and the Restless." Since 2013, she has stirred up trouble on "General Hospital" as former gangster Ava Jerome. She murdered Connie Falconeri (Megan Ward), has been arrested, escaped from jail, shot people, ran a gambling den, and covered up another murder among a litany of crimes, making a lot of enemies over the years, per Soap Central. Ava also married Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), but according to the San Francisco News, the two are on the outs because Nikolas slept with his son's girlfriend, the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl).
Final NBC Scene Of Long-Running ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cut Short By King’s Speech
Longtime New York viewers of Days of Our Lives got the ultimate Friday cliffhanger today, when the final scene of the final broadcast episode of NBC’s long-running soap was cut short for live coverage of King Charles III’s speech. The soap moves to the Peacock streaming service on Monday. A rep for the show said the episode will run in full in all remaining markets today, and the full episode will be available tomorrow on Peacock. On today’s episode, Camila Banus’ Gabi was visiting a mausoleum to tell her departed love interest about a new relationship. “But, you know, even though…” were the last...
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
The Days of Our Lives Relationship that Could Start Chad’s Healing — and Tick Off Just About Everyone Else!
Sometimes love can bloom in the strangest of places. There’s no denying that Chad has been a changed man on Days of Our Lives ever since Abigail’s murder. Driven, haunted and morose, his every interaction is clouded by his pain. It’s been heartbreaking to watch, but the only real time he comes alive these days is when he’s pushing to find Abigail’s murderer.
Heading for Their Wedding, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Share a First-Dance Rehearsal Video That’s a Real Scream
Perhaps “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” by Pretty Poison is the song they’re looking for. You don’t have to tell former Days of Our Lives castmates Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian that a whole lot of planning goes into a wedding. The couple, who got engaged back in the summer of 2021, are currently in the thick of it.
How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock
On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
