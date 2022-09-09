'Every time he touches the ball, you hold your breath': Deuce Vaughn the man to watch as Missouri travels to Kansas State

Read full article on original website
MU players discuss how they hope to bounce back from K-State loss
Missouri redshirt freshman Connor Tollison learned what it’s like to start in front of a hostile Power Five road environment Saturday. Beneath the gaze of 51,806 roaring fans, the Tigers struggled to establish any offensive rhythm and lost 40-12 in a miserable afternoon on all fronts. It was Tollison’s...
Mizzou football vs. Abilene Christian University: Game time, how to watch
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) will play their next game Saturday against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (2-0) in Week 3. This will be the Tigers’ third game of the year and their second home game. The Tigers started off the season with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but fell 40-12 in an away game against Kansas State in Week 2. The Wildcats enter the game with two wins under their belt after beating the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 in Week 1 and the Lamar Cardinals 28-14 in Week 2.
Tennessee fugitives on the run since 2019 captured in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two fugitives wanted out of Tennessee were found and captured by the Topeka Police Department Tuesday. According to the TPD, officers received information regarding the two fugitives on Sept 13. They were notified that the pair would be traveling in a maroon Chevrolet truck with South Dakota plates. At noon Tuesday, officers […]
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
Five arrested for robbery on Wanamaker Friday morning
World Impact's first Topeka Women's Retreat, hosted by Shampayne Lloyd Ministries is at the Forest Park Retreat & Conference Center Friday, Sep 9 to Saturday, Sep 10. The Huff n’ Puff hot air balloon launch was a big success this year at the Mount Hope Grounds.
Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody. At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School. […]
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male
The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Every warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers’. Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their power […]
