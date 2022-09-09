Carla Engelbrecht, the former director of product innovation at Netflix who architected interactive programming like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, has joined the book membership service Literati as its chief product officer. In her new role, Engelbrecht will be responsible for leading product direction and development across Literati’s children’s book clubs and electronic book fairs. The executive will also collaborate with the company’s data science team to help better pair children with the right books and improve literacy.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Memoir 'Call Me Anne' to Be Released in January'Status and Culture' Author on the New...

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO