Ozaukee County, WI

Power Knocked Out When Vehicle Hits Utility Pole & House In Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A crash in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue knocked out power to a Sheboygan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30. Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole, and a house. A passenger in the vehicle complained of head pain, and was taken to a Sheboygan hospital to be treated. There was also a baby inside the vehicle that wasn’t hurt.
Single-Vehicle Accident Knocks Out Southside Neighborhood Power

At 7:49 p.m. Wednesday evening the Sheboygan Police Department notified the public that the 1400 block of Wilson Ave will be shut down for 3-4 hours, and per Alliant Energy, surrounding homes will be out of power during that timeframe.
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts

This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
The Top 14 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 9/16/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the 14 top things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Brats 4 Sail is tonight (Friday) from 4-8! Join SEAS for food, beverages, raffles and live music by Stereo Shots! Come learn what SEAS is all about! https://wxerfm.com/events/337946/. The...
Regional Co-op to Receive up to $50M to Address Climate

A regional dairy cooperative, led by Cedar Grove farmer Brody Stapel, is getting a big boost from the USDA. Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Cooperative, which is led by Brody Stapel from Double Dutch Dairy of Cedar Grove, is the lead partner of a project called the Farmer-Led Climate-Smart Commodities Initiative: Building Success from the Ground Up. The project will be funded with an infusion of up to $50 million from the USDA to expand climate-smart markets and establish dairy and sugar as climate-smart commodities.
LTC Among The Nation’s Best Two-Year Colleges

When it comes to getting the best educational outcomes from a two-year community college, it pays to stay close to home. The personal finance website WalletHub.com looked at more than 650 two-year community colleges across cost and quality indicators including tuition and fees, student-faculty ratios, and graduation rates, and ranked Lakeshore Technical College fourth-best in the nation for educational outcomes, LTC was also ranked among the nation’s top 4% of two-year colleges at number-23. Wallet Hub also ranked LTC the third-best overall in Wisconsin, topped by Moraine Park and Fox Valley in the 1st and 2nd places.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

