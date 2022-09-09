When it comes to getting the best educational outcomes from a two-year community college, it pays to stay close to home. The personal finance website WalletHub.com looked at more than 650 two-year community colleges across cost and quality indicators including tuition and fees, student-faculty ratios, and graduation rates, and ranked Lakeshore Technical College fourth-best in the nation for educational outcomes, LTC was also ranked among the nation’s top 4% of two-year colleges at number-23. Wallet Hub also ranked LTC the third-best overall in Wisconsin, topped by Moraine Park and Fox Valley in the 1st and 2nd places.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO