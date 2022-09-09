Read full article on original website
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Taste of the Oregon returns Saturday featuring signature dishes
Sample your way through the Oregon District in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. with the return of the Taste of the Oregon. Organized by the Oregon District Business Association, the event has been on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We...
Dayton area coffee shops feature fall menus offering pumpkin, lumberjack, apple-inspired drinks
Fall is in the air at coffee shops across the Dayton area as baristas are whipping up all the best flavors of the season. Cafe 19 in Englewood, Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton and Reza’s in Beavercreek have all launched their fall menus. “We love our fall launch,” said Cafe...
Brim on Fifth celebrates 10-year anniversary Saturday
Brim on Fifth, a hats and accessories store for men and women located in downtown Dayton’s Oregon District, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary Saturday, Sept. 17 with a new private line of hats, giveaways and more. Amelia O’Dowd, a Boston transplant who missed her neighborhood hat shop, opened Brim...
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
Moeller Brew Barn opens today in Monroe
It’s located in the former Rivertown Brewery on Hamilton Lebanon Road. Butler County’s newest brewery is set to open today. Moeller Brew Barn, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road, will open its doors for the first time at 3 p.m. today. The taproom and beer garden are located in the former Rivertown Brewery & Barrel House that closed in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing issues and rising food costs.
Best of Dayton: Who has the best bakery? Here are the finalists
In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best Bakery has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST
Pumpkin spice may be the official flavor of fall, but for this last weekend of summer mustard is the taste of choice in Springfield. The fourth MustardFEST will again see the “King of Condiments” in the spotlight with two days of food and fun-related activities revolving around mustard and its variants at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and National Road Commons Park. The event has changed days this year: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
2 events celebrating beer, local brewing happening this weekend
There’s nothing better than sampling a variety of beers from across Dayton and beyond while listening to live music and enjoying area food trucks. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing is returning to The Yellow Cab Tavern and Beer Fest is returning to The Greene Town Center. Both events kick off at 5 p.m.
Kitty Brew Café has mission of rescuing cats and bringing together community
Coffee and cats. The two have a foothold in the world’s collective heart, and the cat café combines them in the most delightful way possible. Since the cat café trend has swept the nation and the world, what starts as a delightful day drinking coffee and playing with cats often ends in adoption and a life saved. In 2017 this trend reached the Cincinnati area with the Kitty Brew Café in Mason, owned by Jenni Barrett.
Casey’s General Store plans to break ground on Beavercreek location in 2023
Casey’s General Store is planning to open another location in the Dayton area, with a ground-breaking anticipated for the spring or summer of 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed the gas station and convenience store has plans to construct a new build at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek. This...
Comedian Todd Barry to make Dayton debut at The Brightside
While he’s not going to “beg you to go,” comedian Todd Barry is stopping in Dayton to tell jokes for one night at The Brightside Music & Event Venue on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Thursday marks the comic’s first show in the Gem City. Barry,...
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
1 man hospitalized following Dayton shooting
DAYTON — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton late Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Dayton man arrested and charged for rape of underage girl. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Summit Square Drive around 11:45 p.m. One...
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio
If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding
Officials say it just became clear in the last two months that the project is definitely going to happen. Construction will start next month on a new 50,000-square-foot facility that is expected to be occupied by the YMCA, Premier Health, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp, CareSource and Wright State University.
New local children’s clothing boutique to open this weekend
A new children’s clothing boutique will soon open up a physical location in New Carlisle. The boutique opened on May 14 and started as an online store after owner Tiffany Ballew visited her older sister. Ballew said her sister and her husband had just opened their own children’s boutique, and taught her which companies to start with and the logistics of the business.
Clifton Crafthouse to open Creator’s Market next week
CLIFTON — A year after its incorporation, the Clifton Crafthouse Co-op will open its Creator’s Market next week, featuring food, crafts, and products from local small businesses. The organization’s “Grand Opening & Birthday Shindig” is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 4 Clay Street in...
