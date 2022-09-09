Pumpkin spice may be the official flavor of fall, but for this last weekend of summer mustard is the taste of choice in Springfield. The fourth MustardFEST will again see the “King of Condiments” in the spotlight with two days of food and fun-related activities revolving around mustard and its variants at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and National Road Commons Park. The event has changed days this year: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO