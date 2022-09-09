'Every time he touches the ball, you hold your breath': Deuce Vaughn the man to watch as Missouri travels to Kansas State

Read full article on original website
MU players discuss how they hope to bounce back from K-State loss
Missouri redshirt freshman Connor Tollison learned what it’s like to start in front of a hostile Power Five road environment Saturday. Beneath the gaze of 51,806 roaring fans, the Tigers struggled to establish any offensive rhythm and lost 40-12 in a miserable afternoon on all fronts. It was Tollison’s...
Mizzou football vs. Abilene Christian University: Game time, how to watch
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) will play their next game Saturday against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (2-0) in Week 3. This will be the Tigers’ third game of the year and their second home game. The Tigers started off the season with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but fell 40-12 in an away game against Kansas State in Week 2. The Wildcats enter the game with two wins under their belt after beating the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 in Week 1 and the Lamar Cardinals 28-14 in Week 2.
Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian football game time, online live stream
The Missouri and Abilene Christian University football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10. ACU enters the...
