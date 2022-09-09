Read full article on original website
Countries Michigan exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Michigan exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Countries Missouri exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Missouri exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Johnson campaign hits Barnes on school choice
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator is making an issue out of what his reelection campaign is calling Mandela Barnes’ hypocrisy on school choice. “After Lt. Gov. Barnes has reaped the benefits of private school, he has sought to prevent that choice for parents who only want what is best for their children. Barnes is a hypocrite who is only out for his own political gain,” Mike Marinella with the Johnson Campaign told The Center Square.
Tennessee collected $4.9M of taxes on $206M in online sports wagers in August
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.9 million in sports gambling taxes in August, up more than $1 million from July, according to numbers released by the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $206 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Share of Nebraskans working from home nearly tripled during pandemic
OMAHA -- When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, First National Bank of Omaha joined employers across the country in shutting down most office operations, quickly pivoting to working from home. No one knew it at the time, but the American workplace had fundamentally changed. More than 2½...
Angling for Scholarships: Texas fishermen Hope to reel in college grants at Bassmaster High School Combine
One-hundred prep anglers from 22 states, including seven from Texas, are hoping to reel in some college scholarships this weekend in the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday and continue through Sunday at Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Alabama. Testing...
Illinois hog farmers feel the inflation heat
(The Center Square) – Rising costs are hitting Illinois farmers where it hurts as inflation continues to grip the nation. Illinois Pork Producers Executive Director Jennifer Tirey said that prices continue to rise for feed, supplies, shipping and transportation. For pork producers, it isn't as simple as simply raising the price of a Big Mac like fast-food restaurant McDonald's may do to make up for the increased cost.
Sen. Bailey criticizes Illinois Gov. Pritzker over his handling of crime
(The Center Square) – GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey criticized incumbent Gov.J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials Wednesday for their handling of crime. Bailey, who won the GOP primary in June, and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel, shared their ideas for fixing crime in Chicago and throughout the state.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
Lawsuit filed over national voter registration from in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form. The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used...
Conservative law firm sues Wisconsin Elections Commission over voter registration form
A Waukesha County judge should declare that a federal voter registration form is illegal in Wisconsin because it omits questions and disclaimers required by state law, according to a lawsuit a conservative group filed Thursday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The so-called National Voter Mail Registration Form breaks state law...
Crews face obstacles in trying to contain wildfire in western Nebraska
Crews continued to attempt to bring a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska under control on Wednesday. Emergency personnel from across the region have responded to the blaze, named the “Smokey Fire,” which started around 16 miles southeast of Gering Tuesday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. The fire is mostly burning timber.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Tennessee using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VA secretary stops in Iowa to see disabled veterans’ dreams come true
RIVERSIDE — Kevin Patton rolls onto the driving range at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, where he meets PGA golf professional Brian Johnson for an afternoon lesson. Patton grabs his driver, addresses the ball and pushes a button on his all-terrain power wheelchair, which lifts the Air Force veteran into a standing position.
North Carolina's Cooper wants General Assembly to waive state taxes on student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is calling on the General Assembly to waive state income taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, arguing loan forgiveness should be treated the same as federal COVID relief for businesses. Cooper issued a statement on Wednesday highlighting legislation approved by the General...
Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval
BOISE — A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. Evans was the party’s top vote-getter in the 2020...
Georgia allocating federal COVID relief money to Grady Memorial Hospital
(The Center Square) — Georgia will allocate $130 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to fund 200 additional beds at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital following the announced closure of Atlanta Medical Center. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said the additional beds would be enough to cover Atlanta Medical...
How will a third consecutive La Nina weather pattern affect Illinois’ winter?
(The Center Square) – For a third year in a row, it appears the country will see a La Nina weather pattern, but its effect on Illinois’ winter remains to be seen. This is the first time in the 21st century that the meteorological system over the Pacific Ocean has returned for three consecutive years. The system occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean, resulting in cooler water rising to the surface.
