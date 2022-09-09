ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Countries Michigan exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Michigan exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MICHIGAN STATE
Countries Missouri exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Missouri exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
Johnson campaign hits Barnes on school choice

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator is making an issue out of what his reelection campaign is calling Mandela Barnes’ hypocrisy on school choice. “After Lt. Gov. Barnes has reaped the benefits of private school, he has sought to prevent that choice for parents who only want what is best for their children. Barnes is a hypocrite who is only out for his own political gain,” Mike Marinella with the Johnson Campaign told The Center Square.
WISCONSIN STATE
Indiana State
Economy, IN
Share of Nebraskans working from home nearly tripled during pandemic

OMAHA -- When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, First National Bank of Omaha joined employers across the country in shutting down most office operations, quickly pivoting to working from home. No one knew it at the time, but the American workplace had fundamentally changed. More than 2½...
OMAHA, NE
Illinois hog farmers feel the inflation heat

(The Center Square) – Rising costs are hitting Illinois farmers where it hurts as inflation continues to grip the nation. Illinois Pork Producers Executive Director Jennifer Tirey said that prices continue to rise for feed, supplies, shipping and transportation. For pork producers, it isn't as simple as simply raising the price of a Big Mac like fast-food restaurant McDonald's may do to make up for the increased cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mitch Daniels
Eric Holcomb
Sen. Bailey criticizes Illinois Gov. Pritzker over his handling of crime

(The Center Square) – GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey criticized incumbent Gov.J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials Wednesday for their handling of crime. Bailey, who won the GOP primary in June, and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel, shared their ideas for fixing crime in Chicago and throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lawsuit filed over national voter registration from in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form. The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used...
WISCONSIN STATE
Crews face obstacles in trying to contain wildfire in western Nebraska

Crews continued to attempt to bring a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska under control on Wednesday. Emergency personnel from across the region have responded to the blaze, named the “Smokey Fire,” which started around 16 miles southeast of Gering Tuesday, according to a news release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. The fire is mostly burning timber.
NEBRASKA STATE
VA secretary stops in Iowa to see disabled veterans’ dreams come true

RIVERSIDE — Kevin Patton rolls onto the driving range at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, where he meets PGA golf professional Brian Johnson for an afternoon lesson. Patton grabs his driver, addresses the ball and pushes a button on his all-terrain power wheelchair, which lifts the Air Force veteran into a standing position.
IOWA STATE
Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval

BOISE — A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. Evans was the party’s top vote-getter in the 2020...
IDAHO STATE
Georgia allocating federal COVID relief money to Grady Memorial Hospital

(The Center Square) — Georgia will allocate $130 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to fund 200 additional beds at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital following the announced closure of Atlanta Medical Center. Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said the additional beds would be enough to cover Atlanta Medical...
ATLANTA, GA
How will a third consecutive La Nina weather pattern affect Illinois’ winter?

(The Center Square) – For a third year in a row, it appears the country will see a La Nina weather pattern, but its effect on Illinois’ winter remains to be seen. This is the first time in the 21st century that the meteorological system over the Pacific Ocean has returned for three consecutive years. The system occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean, resulting in cooler water rising to the surface.
ILLINOIS STATE

