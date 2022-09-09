Read full article on original website
Missouri baseball announces 2023 conference schedule
Missouri baseball released its 2023 SEC schedule Wednesday. The Tigers have 10 series set for the season, with five at home and five on the road. MU’s marquee matchup will be against defending national champion Ole Miss on March 17-19 at Taylor Stadium. Missouri also will host Georgia (March 31-April 2), Vanderbilt (April 21-23), Tennessee (May 5-7) and Alabama (May 12-14).
MU players discuss how they hope to bounce back from K-State loss
Missouri redshirt freshman Connor Tollison learned what it’s like to start in front of a hostile Power Five road environment Saturday. Beneath the gaze of 51,806 roaring fans, the Tigers struggled to establish any offensive rhythm and lost 40-12 in a miserable afternoon on all fronts. It was Tollison’s...
Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian football game time, online live stream
The Missouri and Abilene Christian University football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10. ACU enters the...
Mizzou football vs. Abilene Christian University: Game time, how to watch
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) will play their next game Saturday against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (2-0) in Week 3. This will be the Tigers’ third game of the year and their second home game. The Tigers started off the season with a 52-24 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, but fell 40-12 in an away game against Kansas State in Week 2. The Wildcats enter the game with two wins under their belt after beating the Prairie View A&M Panthers 21-13 in Week 1 and the Lamar Cardinals 28-14 in Week 2.
Local agencies hold simulated transportation accident exercise for responders
Federal, state and local government agencies conducted an exercise Wednesday morning in Moberly simulating a transportation accident. The exercise scenario involved a vehicle hitting a railcar carrying an empty naval spent nuclear fuel shipping container that was simulated to be full. “We conducted these exercises about once every two years...
