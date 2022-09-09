Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
Related
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 new mixed-use buildings could bring apartments, dining, retail to Southside Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night at city hall approved three separate land development plans for three mixed-use buildings. The first project features an eight-story facility with 70 apartments, first floor retail space and lower level parking including 34 spaces on a half-acre lot at 117 E. Fourth St.
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
thebrownandwhite.com
Edit Desk: Choosing to study abroad
I’ve always kept a running bucket list in my head of things I was looking forward to doing during my college experience. But when I came to Lehigh, I had one major goal: I wanted to study abroad. I thought that studying abroad was something everyone did during their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program
New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Allentown School District teacher accused of being at January 6th riot speaks out
Jason Moorehead said he was never at the Capitol when the violence erupted and only attended Trump's speech about a mile away.
thebrownandwhite.com
Letter to the editor: We have the power if we want it
Sam Denison is a junior at Lehigh University studying International relations and economics. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone. As the fall semester kicks off and Lehigh students return to school here in Bethlehem, I hope we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
3 shootings in downtown Reading leave 1 dead, 3 hurt
READING, Pa. — Three shootings in downtown Reading on Sunday left one man dead, another critically wounded and two women injured. The first two shootings happened less than a half-hour apart, but the police said they do not believe they're related. The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. at...
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
Man killed in shooting at SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia
Police say there was some kind of physical altercation before the shots were fired.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
thebrownandwhite.com
First year Lehigh tennis coach emphasizes team culture
Lehigh named a new men’s tennis coach this summer. In July, it was announced that Craig Schwartz would replace Wouter Hendrix, the coach of 14 years. Hendrix coached the men’s tennis team since 2012 and oversaw the women’s team from 2014 to 2017. Schwartz comes to Lehigh...
WKTV
One killed in Trenton crash
Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault Line
Ramapo fault line has triggered a series of earthquakes in New Jersey.(@ananaline/iStock) Shaking things up for New Jersey as summer turns to fall in 2022, New Jersey has felt two earthquakes within this past week!
thedp.com
Acme closed temporarily after City's inspection finds mice feces, debris in store
Acme Markets closed temporarily Thursday afternoon after the City’s recent inspection of the building found multiple instances of rodent activity, as well as an accumulation of debris and grease in several areas of the store. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has ordered Acme, which is located at 40th...
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Comments / 0