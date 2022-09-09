ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Edit Desk: Choosing to study abroad

I’ve always kept a running bucket list in my head of things I was looking forward to doing during my college experience. But when I came to Lehigh, I had one major goal: I wanted to study abroad. I thought that studying abroad was something everyone did during their...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem shelter gets $2M to expand temporary housing assistance program

New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem will receive $2 million to expand its temporary housing program. U.S. Rep. Susan Wild announced the federal funding during a roundtable discussion Wednesday with New Bethany residents, staff and Bethlehem officials, held to discuss the region’s housing crisis and the city’s next steps to create affordable housing and understanding the needs of unhoused populations.
thebrownandwhite.com

Letter to the editor: We have the power if we want it

Sam Denison is a junior at Lehigh University studying International relations and economics. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone. As the fall semester kicks off and Lehigh students return to school here in Bethlehem, I hope we...
WFMZ-TV Online

3 shootings in downtown Reading leave 1 dead, 3 hurt

READING, Pa. — Three shootings in downtown Reading on Sunday left one man dead, another critically wounded and two women injured. The first two shootings happened less than a half-hour apart, but the police said they do not believe they're related. The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. at...
READING, PA
NJ.com

Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
FORT LEE, NJ
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
thebrownandwhite.com

First year Lehigh tennis coach emphasizes team culture

Lehigh named a new men’s tennis coach this summer. In July, it was announced that Craig Schwartz would replace Wouter Hendrix, the coach of 14 years. Hendrix coached the men’s tennis team since 2012 and oversaw the women’s team from 2014 to 2017. Schwartz comes to Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WKTV

One killed in Trenton crash

Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
TRENTON, NJ

