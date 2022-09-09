Oklahoma Leaders Respond To Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

State Representatives Kevin Hern and Tom Cole shared their sympathies with the British people for their loss.

“I join millions around the world mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth,” said Hern. “Her life was defined by love for family and devotion to country. She served God with every breath. My prayers are with the Mountbatten-Windsor family and the people of the United Kingdom who have lost a dearly loved matriarch and monarch.”

Congressman Tom Cole also said that this loss is not only felt by her county but the world.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life and displayed an unwavering sense of duty to her country. As the longest reigning monarch in modern history, she leaves behind an unparalleled legacy that extends numerous generations and 15 prime ministers. Her loss will be deeply felt not only by her loyal subjects but by countless admirers around the world. My prayers are with the Royal Family as they grieve the loss of a truly legendary matriarch and with our British friends as they mourn the loss of their much beloved Queen.”